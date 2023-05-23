Close
Kansas woman dies after falling into creek in Glacier National Park

May 23, 2023, 4:13 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — A 28-year-old woman from Kansas has died after falling into a creek in Glacier National Park and being swept into a gorge, park officials said.

The woman fell from a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek on Monday afternoon, spokesperson Gina Kerzman said.

Bystanders waded into the creek and pulled the woman out. They performed CPR and called 911. Emergency responders declared her dead at the scene, park officials said.

Her name and hometown have not been released.

