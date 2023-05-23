Close
Biden to host Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen for White House talks next month

May 23, 2023, 2:52 PM

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy take par...

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy take part in a press conference as part of the Nordic-Ukrainian summit at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) —

President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark at the White House next month for talks on their joint efforts including supporting Ukraine.

The White House announced Frederiksen’s June 5 visit on Tuesday, a few days after the White House announced Biden was endorsing an international effort to train—and eventually equip—Ukraine with the F-16 fighter jets that President Volodymyr Zelesnkky has long sought.

Denmark, a member of NATO, has purchased dozens of American-made F-16s since the 1970s and has indicated it is open to the possibility of providing Ukraine with some.

“The two leaders will review our efforts as NATO allies and close partners to strengthen transatlantic security and bolster economic prosperity,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “They will discuss our unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal war of aggression.”

White House officials have said providing F-16s is not seen as essential to Ukraine’s immediate needs as it prepares for an expected counteroffensive to try to take back territory seized by Russian forces. But the U.S. and allies agree that upgrading Ukraine’s Soviet-era jet fleet is critical for the country’s long-term security needs.

Jean-Pierre said the two leaders would also discuss energy security, climate change, and other global issues.

