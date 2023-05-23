Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Texas Capitol jolted by investigation of attorney general, accusation House speaker was drunk on job

May 23, 2023, 2:42 PM | Updated: 4:54 pm

Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan oversees debate over a voting bill in the House Chamber at t...

Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan oversees debate over a voting bill in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas lawmakers revealed Tuesday a monthslong corruption investigation into Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, going public with the probe shortly after Paxton accused the GOP House speaker of being drunk on the job.

Hours after Paxton’s claim, House Speaker Dade Phelan announced the House General Investigating Committee has been looking into “alleged illegal conduct” by Paxton, who is already under FBI investigation over accusations of corruption by former staff. Phelan brushed off Paxton’s allegation as a desperate attempt “to save face.”

Both jolted the Texas Capitol near the frantic end of a legislative session that has again laid bare the raw divisions between Republicans who control every level of power in the state Capitol.

At stake for Paxton in the final days of the session is whether lawmakers will approve using $3.3 million in taxpayer dollars to settle a lawsuit brought by the attorney general’s accusers. Paxton, who also separately remains indicted on securities fraud charges from 2015, has broadly denied wrongdoing.

Phelan has previously expressed reservations about using state dollars to allow Paxton to settle the lawsuit. On Tuesday, after Paxton accused Phelan of being intoxicated while presiding over the Texas House and called on him to resign, Phelan revealed that a House General Investigating Committee has been looking into the settlement and Paxton’s “alleged illegal conduct.”

The committee was scheduled to meet Wednesday. The scope of the House investigation is not clear but members of the committee sent a letter to Paxton ordering his office to preserve documents and communications surrounding the settlement.

“Mr. Paxton’s statement today amounts to little more than a last ditch effort to save face,” Phelan said in a statement.

Since April, the committee has issued at least 12 subpoenas for testimony and information to people and entities as part of its probe of Paxton’s office, according to meeting minutes that note the parties were left anonymous to “prevent reprisal and retaliation.”

This month, a lawyer for the House committee began asking people questions about the allegations made in the whistleblower lawsuit by Paxton’s former staffers, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the investigation that had not been made public.

The group that sued was among eight of Paxton’s top deputies who reported him to the FBI on accusations of bribery and abusing his office to help one of his campaign contributors, who also employed a woman with whom Paxton acknowledged having had an extramarital affair.

Paxton, a former state lawmaker, tweeted the accusations against Phelan as the House was in the middle of a marathon day of trying to pass bills before a key midnight deadline. The legislative session ends on Memorial Day.

In a tweet, Paxton accused Phelan of presiding over the Texas House “in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication.” He cited no specific evidence, but the tweet came days after conservative critics of Phelan circulated video on social media that appeared to show the speaker slurring his words while presiding over the Texas House on Friday night.

Phelan’s statement did not address the video or the accusations that he was intoxicated. No House members have called for Phelan to step down.

Earlier this month, the same legislative investigative committee recommended the expulsion of GOP Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton for inappropriate sexual conduct with a 19-year-old intern. Slaton resigned before a planned vote to kick him out.

___

Bleiberg reported from Dallas. Associated Press writer Acacia Coronado contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

JPMorgan Chase defends lawsuit by blaming US Virgin Islands for Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase defended itself on Tuesday against a lawsuit by the U.S. Virgin Islands accusing it of empowering Jeffrey Epstein to abuse teenage girls by arguing in court papers that it was the islands, not the bank, that enabled the financier to commit his crimes. Lawyers for the bank said in […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

2 killed, others hurt in severe storms north of Houston

CONROE, Texas (AP) — Two people were killed and several others were hurt Tuesday afternoon when a home that was under construction collapsed as strong storms hit north of Houston in the Conroe area. A home under construction in the Ladera Creek area fell sometime after 3 p.m., news outlets reported. Two workers were killed […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

South Korean supplier plans $40 million auto parts plant in Georgia near new Hyundai complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A South Korean company will build a $40 million factory in coastal Georgia to make heating and cooling systems near a Hyundai Motor Group auto assembly plant. Hanon Systems announced Tuesday that it would build the plant in Statesboro, with plans to hire at least 160 new employees. Hanon Systems is […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico homelessness spikes as housing costs surge

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A tally of the homeless population in New Mexico shows an abrupt jump in the number of people living without permanent housing or with no shelter at all, according to the legislative agency focused on budgeting and accountability. A spot-count commissioned by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development […]

17 hours ago

FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams listens to Gov. Kathy Hochul deliver her State of the State a...

Associated Press

Citing migrant influx, New York mayor asks court to suspend long-standing ‘right to shelter’

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s mayor asked a judge Tuesday to temporarily set aside its long-standing “right to shelter” mandate, saying it could no longer meet its legal obligation to house every homeless person because of the arrival of tens of thousands of international migrants. The right to shelter has been in place […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas woman dies after falling into creek in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — A 28-year-old woman from Kansas has died after falling into a creek in Glacier National Park and being swept into a gorge, park officials said. The woman fell from a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek on Monday afternoon, spokesperson Gina Kerzman said. Bystanders waded into the creek and pulled the […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Texas Capitol jolted by investigation of attorney general, accusation House speaker was drunk on job