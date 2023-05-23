Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

‘A sign of his compassion’: Man killed while helping ducklings safely cross busy California street

May 23, 2023, 1:41 PM

A memorial near the Stanford Ranch Plaza in Rocklin, Calif., on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, that honors ...

A memorial near the Stanford Ranch Plaza in Rocklin, Calif., on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, that honors Casey Rivara, a man who died after being struck by a car last Thursday while helping a mama duck and her ducklings cross the street. (AP Photo/Sophie Austin)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Sophie Austin)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ROCKLIN, Calif. (AP) — His family says it’s no surprise that Casey Rivara’s final act was one of compassion. When he spotted a mama duck trying to guide her ducklings across a busy California intersection, Rivara stopped his car at a red light and got out to help them make it to safety.

Rivara made sure traffic in all directions was stopped, witnesses said, then escorted the duck and her babies to the other side of the street around 8:15 p.m. last Thursday in suburban Rocklin, northeast of Sacramento.

“All the ducks made it safely across,” said 11-year-old Jude Peterson, who was watching with a carpool group after track practice. “He did something amazing.”

His good deed done, Rivara was walking back to his car when another vehicle came through the intersection and struck him. He flew through the air and landed in the street. The 41-year-old father of two died at the scene.

“Casey was the kindest, most amazing husband and father. Even his last act in this world was a sign of his compassion,” his aunt, Tracey Rivara, wrote on a verified GoFundMe page raising money for his widow and their 11-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son. Nearly $90,000 was raised by Tuesday afternoon.

“The family is trying to figure out how to recover and keep going after this immense loss,” his aunt wrote.

The driver of the car that hit him, a 17-year-old girl, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, said Rocklin police Capt. Scott Horrillo. Detectives are still interviewing witnesses and reviewing video, he said, but it doesn’t appear the teen driver will face charges.

“Right now, we don’t have any reason to believe there was any criminal negligence,” Horrillo said Monday. He called it a tragic accident.

Flowers adorned a growing memorial to Rivara at the accident site on Tuesday in Rocklin, a city of about 73,000 people. Somebody also left several toy rubber ducks.

Casey was married to Angel Chow, his high school sweetheart. The inseparable pair met at age 17 when she arrived at his high school as an exchange student from Hong Kong, according to the GoFundMe page.

“His family was Casey’s world, and to remain even closer to them he had recently started working at their children’s school,” Tracey Rivara wrote. “He loved working at the school as he was able to positively impact other children.”

His wife said the family has been touched by the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, co-workers and community members.

“It’s truly humbling to hear how Casey has positively impacted your lives, and we’re extremely grateful for that,” Chow wrote Monday on Facebook.

She said she planned to compile the tributes in a book “that our children can turn to whenever they miss him.”

Jude Peterson, the young witness, said he was “in shock and so scared” after witnessing the tragedy. His mother, Summer Peterson, said Jude was in tears when he got home that night.

By Monday, his mother said, Jude had processed his shock and was filled with admiration for Rivara.

“He did the right thing,” Jude said. “He wanted to help because there were ducks in the road, and he didn’t want anyone to hit the ducks.”

___

Weber reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press researcher Rhonda Shafner contributed from New York.

United States News

Associated Press

JPMorgan Chase defends lawsuit by blaming US Virgin Islands for Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase defended itself on Tuesday against a lawsuit by the U.S. Virgin Islands accusing it of empowering Jeffrey Epstein to abuse teenage girls by arguing in court papers that it was the islands, not the bank, that enabled the financier to commit his crimes. Lawyers for the bank said in […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

2 killed, others hurt in severe storms north of Houston

CONROE, Texas (AP) — Two people were killed and several others were hurt Tuesday afternoon when a home that was under construction collapsed as strong storms hit north of Houston in the Conroe area. A home under construction in the Ladera Creek area fell sometime after 3 p.m., news outlets reported. Two workers were killed […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

South Korean supplier plans $40 million auto parts plant in Georgia near new Hyundai complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A South Korean company will build a $40 million factory in coastal Georgia to make heating and cooling systems near a Hyundai Motor Group auto assembly plant. Hanon Systems announced Tuesday that it would build the plant in Statesboro, with plans to hire at least 160 new employees. Hanon Systems is […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico homelessness spikes as housing costs surge

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A tally of the homeless population in New Mexico shows an abrupt jump in the number of people living without permanent housing or with no shelter at all, according to the legislative agency focused on budgeting and accountability. A spot-count commissioned by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development […]

17 hours ago

FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams listens to Gov. Kathy Hochul deliver her State of the State a...

Associated Press

Citing migrant influx, New York mayor asks court to suspend long-standing ‘right to shelter’

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s mayor asked a judge Tuesday to temporarily set aside its long-standing “right to shelter” mandate, saying it could no longer meet its legal obligation to house every homeless person because of the arrival of tens of thousands of international migrants. The right to shelter has been in place […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas woman dies after falling into creek in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — A 28-year-old woman from Kansas has died after falling into a creek in Glacier National Park and being swept into a gorge, park officials said. The woman fell from a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek on Monday afternoon, spokesperson Gina Kerzman said. Bystanders waded into the creek and pulled the […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

‘A sign of his compassion’: Man killed while helping ducklings safely cross busy California street