Powerball ticket worth $200,000 sold at Scottsdale grocery store

PHOENIX — A Powerball ticket purchased at a Scottsdale grocery store hit for $200,000 in Monday night’s drawing, Arizona Lottery officials said.

The entry sold at the Fry’s Food Store at Bell Road and Tatum Boulevard matched four of the five numbers drawn — 9, 38, 48, 52 and 68 — plus the Powerball of 25.

That combo is good for $50,000, but the prize was quadrupled because the lucky player added the $1 Power Play option when buying the $2 ticket.

The Power Play multiplier amount is randomly selected before each drawing and increases prizes other than the jackpot by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

The odds of matching four numbers plus the Powerball are 1 in 913,129.

Powerball is a multistate lottery game with drawings Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Nobody won Monday’s jackpot, increasing the top prize to an estimated $190 million total value for the next drawing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.