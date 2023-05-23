Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Powerball ticket worth $200,000 sold at Scottsdale grocery store

May 23, 2023, 11:00 AM

This file photo shows Powerball tickets. A ticket sold in Scottsdale, Arizona, recently won $200,00...

(File Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(File Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A Powerball ticket purchased at a Scottsdale grocery store hit for $200,000 in Monday night’s drawing, Arizona Lottery officials said.

The entry sold at the Fry’s Food Store at Bell Road and Tatum Boulevard matched four of the five numbers drawn — 9, 38, 48, 52 and 68 — plus the Powerball of 25.

That combo is good for $50,000, but the prize was quadrupled because the lucky player added the $1 Power Play option when buying the $2 ticket.

The Power Play multiplier amount is randomly selected before each drawing and increases prizes other than the jackpot by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

RELATED STORIES

The odds of matching four numbers plus the Powerball are 1 in 913,129.

Powerball is a multistate lottery game with drawings Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Nobody won Monday’s jackpot, increasing the top prize to an estimated $190 million total value for the next drawing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Booking photo of Allen Johnson, suspect in fatal wrong-way wreck on Phoenix, Arizona, freeway...

Kevin Stone

Wrong-way driver in fatal Phoenix freeway wreck allegedly was highly intoxicated

The driver accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash on a Phoenix freeway over the weekend reportedly was highly intoxicated, according to court records.

14 hours ago

A selection of items from Roll-Em-Up Taquitos. The chain is planning to open its first Arizona loca...

Kevin Stone

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos hiring for first Arizona location in Chandler

A fast-growing fast-casual Mexican restaurant that specializes in rolled tacos is preparing to open its first Arizona location in Chandler this summer.

14 hours ago

(Town of Queen Creek photo)...

Wills Rice

Queen Creek breaks ground on new recreation and aquatic center

The southeast Valley town of Queen Creek broke ground on a new state-of-the-art aquatic and recreation center last week.

14 hours ago

Sensors on top of a Waymo robotaxi and Uber cellphone apps. Waymo is partnering with Uber in Phoeni...

Associated Press

Waymo, Uber partner on autonomous vehicle service in Phoenix area

Waymo is teaming up with ride-hailing leader Uber in the Phoenix area to transport passengers and deliver food in autonomous vehicles.

14 hours ago

Flag for Maricopa County, which approved a tentative $4.35 billion budget for fiscal year 2024...

Kevin Stone

Maricopa County budget plan cuts property tax rate again, trims spending

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a tentative budget Monday that reduces spending and lowers the property tax rate.

14 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police shoot woman who was allegedly armed

A woman police say was armed was hospitalized after getting shot by officers Monday night, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Powerball ticket worth $200,000 sold at Scottsdale grocery store