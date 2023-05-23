Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

2 employees injured in fire at refinery in southern Oklahoma

May 23, 2023, 9:56 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (AP) — Two people were injured Tuesday at a fire in a refinery in southern Oklahoma, authorities said.

The fire began about 8:20 a.m. at the refinery in Wynnewood, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City, according to a statement from Sugar Land, Texas-based CVR Energy, which owns the refinery.

The statement did not disclose the injuries suffered by the two employees or their conditions. All other employees are accounted for, according to the statement.

“The source of the fire has been isolated and emergency crews are working to extinguish the fire,” CVR spokesperson Brandee Stephens said, but the cause was not identified.

“Company officials are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident,” Stephens said.

The statement said the fire began in a gasoline hydrotreater, which is used to remove contaminants during the refining process.

The refinery is a small crude oil refinery that stores waste produced during refining operations, according to Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality records.

DEQ spokesperson Erin Hatfield said the agency is investigating the fire and potential hazards, but was immediately focused on making sure the fire is extinguished.

United States News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his "Investing in America Cabinet," in the ...

Associated Press

Biden leaning into global diplomacy to manage migration at US-Mexico border

WASHINGTON (AP) — On President Joe Biden ‘s first day in office, he handed Congress a legislative plan to modernize the nation’s immigration system. It went nowhere, just like so many past overhaul attempts. Meanwhile, the number of migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border climbed to record highs and so did the backlog of cases […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Toddler playing outside struck by stray bullet at Utah day care

SPANISH FORK, Utah (AP) — A 2-year-old was shot in the head by a stray bullet while playing outside at day care in Utah, authorities said Tuesday. The Spanish Fork Police Department said day care workers brought a toddler to a nearby hospital on Monday after they noticed the child stumbling and bleeding from the […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Appeals court upholds admissions policy at elite Virginia high school

A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the constitutionality of a new admissions policy at an elite public high school in Virginia that critics say discriminates against highly qualified Asian Americans. The 2-1 ruling from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond overturns a ruling last year from a federal judge who […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Jury recommends more than 50 years in prison for Missouri mom whose two children died in hot car

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A jury has recommended that a Missouri woman whose two young daughters died inside a hot car in 2018 be sentenced to more than 50 years in prison. A Clay County jury found Jenna Boedecker guilty on Friday of two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of endangering the welfare of […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Prominent Ohio farmer who became viral social media meme dies in Illinois crash

Urbana, Ill. (AP) — A prominent Ohio farmer whose image was used in a popular social media meme touting the value of “hard work” has died after he was injured in a vehicle crash in Illinois. David Brandt was a nationally known proponent of no-till farming who traveled around the country talking about sustainable agriculture […]

10 hours ago

FILE - A line of unsold 2018 Cooper Clubmen sit in a long row at a Mini dealership, March 30, 2018,...

Associated Press

Ford decides to keep AM radio on 2024 models, will restore AM on two electric vehicles from 2023

DETROIT (AP) — Owners of new Ford vehicles will be able to tune in to AM radio in their cars, trucks and SUVs after all. CEO Jim Farley wrote in social media postings Tuesday that the company is reversing a decision to scrub the band after speaking with government policy leaders who are concerned about […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

2 employees injured in fire at refinery in southern Oklahoma