European-inspired market, wine bar to debut in northeast Scottsdale this summer

May 23, 2023, 8:00 PM

(ZINGARA Rendering)

PHOENIX — A European-inspired market and wine bar will debut this summer, bringing a vibrant eatery to the northeast Valley.

Zingara Coffee Shop, Bespoke Market and Wine Bar will sit on a 3,700-square-foot space located at Shea Boulevard and 136th Street in Scottsdale.

The location will operate daily as a coffee shop and market until 4 p.m., when it will transform into a wine bar in the evening hours, Arizona restauranteur and entrepreneur Hera Ambrosio announced in a press release.

Zingara is slated to open in mid-summer.

“I’ve always been inspired by the food and atmosphere of southern Europe,” Ambrosio said in the release. “I wanted to create an upscale space where people can come together and enjoy the highest quality products.”

The eatery will serve coffee from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with breakfast items served until 11 a.m. Various grab-and-go salads and sandwiches will also be served from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Zingara will then transform into a wine bar from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., serving primarily Italian, California and French wines, as well as exclusive global beers.

Evening bites will include a modern twist on European classics like bone marrow, croquettes, steak tartare and Sacher torte.

Visitors will also be able to purchase pasta, olive oil, Vermont maple syrup and other one-of-a-kind food items at the bespoke market.

The modern space will include floor to ceiling windows, two large patios, Wi-Fi and multiple outlets when complete.

