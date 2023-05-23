Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police shoot woman who was allegedly armed

May 23, 2023, 7:07 AM | Updated: 7:31 am

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)...

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A woman police say was armed was hospitalized after getting shot by officers Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle near 35th and Glendale avenues around 7:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

The vehicle fled when officers tried to stop it, and a chase ensued.

Police were able to stop the vehicle using a grappler device near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.

RELATED STORIES

After being stopped, the driver did not comply with commands, police said. She allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it officers, prompting three officers to shoot at her while she was inside the vehicle.

She was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

She will be booked into jail after she is released from the hospital, police said.

No other information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...

Danny Shapiro

Gun-related deaths continued to rise in metro Phoenix in 2022

Gun-related deaths in metro Phoenix continued to see an uptick in 2022, according to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner annual report.

8 hours ago

Students at Vista del Sur Accelerated Academy in Laveen collaborate about the text they're reading....

Brandon Gray

‘Top priority’: Arizona State Board of Education approves more school resource officers

More school resource officers are coming to campus statewide as the Arizona Department of Education announced Monday that state superintendent Tom Horne's recommendations have been approved. 

8 hours ago

( Facebook Photo/Ken McDonald Golf Course)...

Wills Rice

New private company to operate Tempe’s Ken McDonald Golf Course

Tempe's Ken McDonald Golf Course will undergo a new public-private partnership transition to make many improvements to the course.

8 hours ago

(Picklemall Rendering)...

SuElen Rivera

Picklemall to debut 24-court facility at Arizona Mills in Tempe this July

In its nationwide debut, Picklemall will open the doors to its indoor facility in Tempe this summer.

8 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police arrest shooting suspect that led to man’s death

Police arrested a suspect after a shooting that left a man dead in late April in Phoenix, authorities said.

1 day ago

A judge on Monday dismissed the only remaining legal claim in Lake’s challenge of her loss in las...

Associated Press

Judge dismisses Kari Lake’s final claim in election loss for Arizona governor

A judge dismissed the only remaining legal claim in Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her loss in last year's race for Arizona governor.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Phoenix police shoot woman who was allegedly armed