PHOENIX — A woman police say was armed was hospitalized after getting shot by officers Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle near 35th and Glendale avenues around 7:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

The vehicle fled when officers tried to stop it, and a chase ensued.

Police were able to stop the vehicle using a grappler device near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.

After being stopped, the driver did not comply with commands, police said. She allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it officers, prompting three officers to shoot at her while she was inside the vehicle.

She was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

She will be booked into jail after she is released from the hospital, police said.

No other information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

