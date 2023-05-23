Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Stock market today: Wall Street futures tick down after US debt talks fail to break impasse

May 23, 2023, 12:34 AM

FILE - Flags adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/R...

FILE - Flags adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Wall Street dipped modestly early Tuesday after talks in Washington on government debt ended with no deal to avoid a default.

S&P 500 futures were off less than 0.2% before the bell, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched down about 0.1%.

“The resumption of debt ceiling negotiations spurred some hopes despite distinct risks of brinksmanship and blame-shifting,” Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank said in a report.

Worries about a potential U.S. debt default have added to investor unease about the health of the global economy following interest rate hikes to cool inflation and high-profile bank failures in the United States and Switzerland.

The U.S. government is forecast to run out of money to pay its bills as soon as June 1 if Congress doesn’t increase the amount the Treasury is allowed to borrow. That would send shockwaves through global financial markets and could weigh on an already weakening global economy.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said they had a productive discussion Monday at the White House but reached no agreement.

Republicans are determined to cut spending while Biden’s team offered to hold spending levels flat. Biden wants to increase some taxes on the wealthiest Americans and some big companies. McCarthy said early on that is out of the question.

Stocks rallied last week on hopes for a deal but fell back Friday when negotiations hit a roadblock.

Home improvement chain Lowe’s posted earnings early Tuesday, beating Wall Street estimates for both sales and profit. But the North Carolina company trimmed its forecast for the year, dragging its stock down 1.5% before the bell. Last week, Home Depot projected its first decline in annual revenue since 2009 in the aftermath of the housing market crash and financial crisis.

At midday in Europe, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.3%, the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.7% and Frankfurt’s DAX lost about 0.2%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.5% to 3,246.23 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.4% to 30,957.77. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 1.3% to 19,428.08.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.4% to 2,567.55 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was less than 0.1% lower at 7×259.90.

India’s Sensex gained 0.3% to 62,153.31. New Zealand and Bangkok declined while Singapore and Jakarta advanced.

S&P 500 companies are in the midst of reporting a second straight quarter of profit drops from year-ago levels. The question is how much worse they will get because the economy is slowing under the weight of much higher interest rates meant to get inflation under control.

Investors hope the Federal Reserve will hold its key lending rate steady at its next meeting in June after a run of increases to cool business activity and inflation. That would be the first time for the Fed to meet without a rate hike in more than a year.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.75% from 3.72% late Monday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.39% from 4.32%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 50 cents to $72.49 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 44 cents on Monday to $71.99. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, also climbed 50 cents to 76.49 per barrel in London. It added 41 cents the previous session to $75.99.

The dollar ticked down to 138.53 yen from Monday’s 138.56 yen. The euro retreated to $1.0782 from $1.0819.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index edged up less than 0.1% on Monday, while the Dow fell 0.4% while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%.

——

McDonald reported from Beijing, Ott reported from Silver Spring, Md.

United States News

Associated Press

Family of Colorado man killed by police during mental health crisis gets $19 million settlement

DENVER (AP) — The parents of a 22-year-old Colorado man killed by a sheriff’s deputy while suffering a mental health crisis will get $19 million from government state and local agencies and changes to how officers are trained, under a settlement announced Tuesday. The shooting of Christian Glass after his SUV became stuck in the […]

1 day ago

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is assisted to a wheelchair by staff as she returns to the ...

Associated Press

California’s Newsom faces tough question: Who would replace Feinstein?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s ongoing medical struggles have raised a sensitive political question with no easy answer: Who would California Gov. Gavin Newsom pick to replace her if the seat becomes vacant? Despite calls from within her own party to resign, Feinstein, who turns 90 next month and is the oldest […]

1 day ago

Catherine Manson sits on the front porch of her aunt's home as her children, Caydence Manson, cente...

Associated Press

From birth to death, legacy of racism lays foundation for Black Americans’ health disparities

From birth to death, Black Americans fare worse in measures of health compared to their white counterparts. They have higher rates of infant and maternal mortality, higher incidence of asthma during childhood, more difficulty treating mental health as teens, and greater rates of high blood pressure, Alzheimer’s disease and other illnesses. The Associated Press spent […]

1 day ago

James Lyons kisses his grandson, Adrien Lyons, in the kitchen of his home in Birmingham, Ala., on S...

Associated Press

5 takeaways from AP’s series on health disparities impacting Black Americans

The Associated Press spent a year examining how racial health disparities have harmed generations of Black Americans. From birth to death, Black Americans fare worse in measures of health compared to their white counterparts. They have higher rates of infant and maternal mortality, higher incidence of asthma during childhood, more difficulty treating mental illness as […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Medical racism in history causes health inequalities for Black Americans

The health inequities for Black Americans, documented in a series of stories by The Associated Press, have their roots in a long history of medical racism. The AP has collected a small sample of that history related to every phase of life. BIRTH: GYNECOLOGY James Marion Sims, a 19th century Alabama surgeon heralded as the […]

1 day ago

Jessica Guthrie adjusts the glasses of her mother, Constance, after waking her up in the morning, i...

Associated Press

A lifetime of racism makes Alzheimer’s more prevalent in Black Americans

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Constance Guthrie is not yet dead, but her daughter has begun to plan her funeral. It will be, Jessica Guthrie says, in a Black-owned funeral home, with the songs of her ancestors. She envisions a celebration of her mother’s life, not a tragic recitation of her long decline. As it should […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Stock market today: Wall Street futures tick down after US debt talks fail to break impasse