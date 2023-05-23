Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

From birth to death, legacy of racism lays foundation for Black Americans’ health disparities

May 22, 2023, 9:45 PM

Catherine Manson sits on the front porch of her aunt's home as her children, Caydence Manson, cente...

Catherine Manson sits on the front porch of her aunt's home as her children, Caydence Manson, center, and Carter Manson, play close by in Hartford, Conn., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. About 4 million children in the United States, including Caydence and Carter, currently have asthma. But stark disparities exist: More than 12% of Black children nationwide suffer from the disease, compared with 5% of white children. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


From birth to death, Black Americans fare worse in measures of health compared to their white counterparts. They have higher rates of infant and maternal mortality, higher incidence of asthma during childhood, more difficulty treating mental health as teens, and greater rates of high blood pressure, Alzheimer’s disease and other illnesses.

The Associated Press spent the past year exploring how the legacy of racism in America has laid the foundation for the health inequities that Black people face.

Here’s a breakdown of each story of a five-part series:

Birth: Why do so many Black women die in pregnancy? One reason: Doctors don’t take them seriously.

Childhood: Black children are more likely to have asthma. A lot comes down to where they live.

Teen years: Black kids face racism before they even start school. It’s driving a major mental health crisis.

Adulthood: High blood pressure plagues many Black Americans. Combined with COVID, it’s catastrophic.

Elders: A lifetime of racism makes Alzheimer’s more prevalent in Black Americans.

United States News

Associated Press

Family of Colorado man killed by police during mental health crisis gets $19 million settlement

DENVER (AP) — The parents of a 22-year-old Colorado man killed by a sheriff’s deputy while suffering a mental health crisis will get $19 million from government state and local agencies and changes to how officers are trained, under a settlement announced Tuesday. The shooting of Christian Glass after his SUV became stuck in the […]

1 day ago

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is assisted to a wheelchair by staff as she returns to the ...

Associated Press

California’s Newsom faces tough question: Who would replace Feinstein?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s ongoing medical struggles have raised a sensitive political question with no easy answer: Who would California Gov. Gavin Newsom pick to replace her if the seat becomes vacant? Despite calls from within her own party to resign, Feinstein, who turns 90 next month and is the oldest […]

1 day ago

James Lyons kisses his grandson, Adrien Lyons, in the kitchen of his home in Birmingham, Ala., on S...

Associated Press

5 takeaways from AP’s series on health disparities impacting Black Americans

The Associated Press spent a year examining how racial health disparities have harmed generations of Black Americans. From birth to death, Black Americans fare worse in measures of health compared to their white counterparts. They have higher rates of infant and maternal mortality, higher incidence of asthma during childhood, more difficulty treating mental illness as […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Medical racism in history causes health inequalities for Black Americans

The health inequities for Black Americans, documented in a series of stories by The Associated Press, have their roots in a long history of medical racism. The AP has collected a small sample of that history related to every phase of life. BIRTH: GYNECOLOGY James Marion Sims, a 19th century Alabama surgeon heralded as the […]

1 day ago

Jessica Guthrie adjusts the glasses of her mother, Constance, after waking her up in the morning, i...

Associated Press

A lifetime of racism makes Alzheimer’s more prevalent in Black Americans

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Constance Guthrie is not yet dead, but her daughter has begun to plan her funeral. It will be, Jessica Guthrie says, in a Black-owned funeral home, with the songs of her ancestors. She envisions a celebration of her mother’s life, not a tragic recitation of her long decline. As it should […]

1 day ago

Melanese Marr-Thomas talks about the photographs of her late husband, Charles Thomas, which decorat...

Associated Press

High blood pressure plagues many Black Americans. Combined with COVID, it’s catastrophic

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Charles Thomas was unwell but he had no time for rest. He was on the cusp of a management promotion and a move to Florida to begin a new chapter that would alter his family’s financial future and break the cycle of generational poverty. Yet, as his family’s prospects improved, […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

From birth to death, legacy of racism lays foundation for Black Americans’ health disparities