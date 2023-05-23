Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US Border Patrol says agents who killed man in Arizona were answering report of gunfire

May 22, 2023, 9:41 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


AJO, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol agents answering reports of gunfire shot and killed a man on a tribal reservation in southern Arizona after he abruptly threw something and raised his arm, the agency said Monday.

The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation are investigating Thursday night’s fatal shooting of Raymond Mattia.

Monday’s U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement said tribal police had asked Border Patrol agents for help in responding to a report of shots fired west of the Menagers Dam community on tribal land near the U.S.-Mexico border.

At around 9:30 p.m., the agents were told that reports indicated shots had been fired near the home of a “named individual” and a tribal officer went to the location to look for the person, with the agents following in separate cars, the statement said.

A few minutes after arriving, the police officer and the agents encountered a man outside of a home near their parked cars, the statement said.

The man threw some kind of object toward the officer that landed a few feet away and then “abruptly extended his right arm away from his body and three agents fired their service weapons, striking the individual several times,” the statement said.

Because of bad weather, no air ambulance was available to take the man to a hospital and despite lifesaving efforts he was declared dead shortly after 10 p.m., according to the statement.

An autopsy was conducted but the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately release details.

The three Border Patrol agents who opened fire and at least seven others were wearing body cameras and activated them during the incident, the statement said.

On Sunday, tribal chairman Ned Norris Jr. identified the man as Mattia, a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation.

Norris and the Border Patrol didn’t immediately release other details about the shooting, including whether investigators had confirmed the earlier reports of gunfire and whether any weapon was found.

Tucson TV station KVOA reported earlier that family members of Mattia, who didn’t want to be identified by name, told the station that he had called the Border Patrol because there were multiple migrants who had trespassed into his yard and he wanted assistance getting them out of his property.

Family members also said that Mattia had gone outside when he saw the agents and was only two feet from his front door when dozens of shots were fired at him.

Those details also couldn’t immediately be verified.

AP (New)

Associated Press

Taxpayers will wind up paying over quarter billion dollars in Joe Arpaio’s racial profiling case

PHOENIX (AP) — Taxpayers in metro Phoenix are approaching a milestone in their financial pain from a 2013 racial profiling verdict over former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration crackdowns: In roughly a year, those ongoing costs will exceed a quarter of a billion dollars. The bill is projected to reach $273 million by the summer of […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

FBI, tribe’s police investigating fatal shooting of tribal member by US Border Patrol agents

AJO, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation police are investigating the fatal shooting of a tribal member by U.S. Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona. Customs and Border Protection officials said agents from the Ajo Border Patrol Station were involved in a fatal shooting on the Tohono O’odham reservation near Ajo around […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Low-income tenants lack options as old mobile home parks are razed

PHOENIX (AP) — Alondra Ruiz Vazquez and her husband were comfortable in Periwinkle Mobile Home Park for a decade, feeling lucky to own their mobile home and pay about $450 a month for their lot in a city with spiraling rents. But now they and dozens of other families have until May 28 to leave […]

4 days ago

Arizona State Sen. Theresa Hatathlie talks during a news conference on Friday, May 19, 2023. Hatath...

Associated Press

Navajo leaders seek tribal members caught up in sober-living Medicare scam in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Navajo leaders on Friday unveiled an operation to find and get needed services to hundreds of tribal members they predict will soon be on the streets of metro Phoenix amid a state crackdown on Medicaid fraud that affected as many as 7,000 Native Americans recruited to illegitimate sober living homes in recent […]

4 days ago

Attorney Kurt Olsen looks on during his opening statement in Kari Lake's election challenge trial, ...

Associated Press

Trial over Kari Lake’s last challenge to Arizona governor election completes 2nd day

The trial for Kari Lake's only remaining legal claim in her challenge to the Arizona governor's race ended Thursday without a decision.

5 days ago

Lori Vallow Daybell talks with her lawyers before the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Cour...

Associated Press

Mom convicted in deaths of her 2 kids in Idaho faces new Arizona charge

Lori Vallow Daybell has been indicted for a second time in Arizona, this time on charges that she conspired to kill her niece’s ex-husband.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

US Border Patrol says agents who killed man in Arizona were answering report of gunfire