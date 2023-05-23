Close
ARIZONA NEWS

New private company to operate Tempe’s Ken McDonald Golf Course

May 23, 2023, 4:15 AM | Updated: 5:18 am

( Facebook Photo/Ken McDonald Golf Course)

PHOENIX — Tempe’s Ken McDonald Golf Course will undergo a new public-private partnership transition to make many improvements to the course.

CourseCo will oversee a management and operations transition, as well as planned capital improvements for the course located off Rural and Guadalupe roads, according to the city of Tempe in a press release.

The company aims to bring affordable and accessible golf to the community and will take over beginning on July 1, being responsible for the operations, maintenance, pro shop and clubhouse.

The firm will pay the city $50,000 annually as well as a portion of golf, food and beverage revenues. The city expects to collect around $10.3 million over the 20-year lease.

“Ken McDonald is a beloved course for many in the Tempe community, and we look forward to continuing that legacy with this new partnership,” Tempe community services director Craig Hayton said in the release.

“CourseCo has extensive experience in managing public golf courses and we’re excited to see what they bring to the course for both golfers and non-golfers of all ages.”

Some of the improvements coming to the course include a new irrigation system, the city and CourseCo splitting the cost of clubhouse renovations and a commitment to other future capital investments.

CourseCo will continue to honor members’ cards through the end of 2023 and will maintain current rates through June 2024. Starting in July 2024, Tempe resident and association rates will be capped at a $2 per year increase, according to the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

