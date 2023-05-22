Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Family of suicidal Black teen killed by police in Nevada agrees to $2M settlement, more training

May 22, 2023, 3:08 PM | Updated: 6:40 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — The parents of a suicidal Black teenager who was fatally shot by police in 2020 in Nevada have agreed to a $2 million settlement with the city of Sparks that also includes more crisis intervention and mental health training for police officers.

The city of about 110,000 on the edge of Reno said in a statement Monday it hopes the agreement helps bring “closure” to all parties.

Miciah Lee, 18, Sparks, had no criminal history and was not wanted for any crime when a white officer shot him five times while he was sitting in his car with a handgun between his legs and his hands in plain sight on Jan. 5, 2020, his family’s lawyer, Terri Keyser-Cooper, said.

But she said Lee did have a long history of mental illness and drug abuse, and that the officers’ rush to violence defied any limited training they had received to diffuse such confrontations.

Lee’s mother, Susan Clopp, called 911 shortly before the shooting and told the dispatcher three times her son was “mentally unstable,” had a gun and intended to ”die by cop or die by himself.”

One of the officers who responded to the scene after Lee fled an initial attempt to confront him and crashed in a suburban neighborhood said in an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court last year before the settlement talks that they “did everything they were trained not to do with mentally ill persons.”

A federal judge ordered mediation and the parties said last month they had reached a settlement. The city’s insurance company completed the final installment of the $2 million in payments on May 18, lawyer Keyser-Cooper said.

“The size of this settlement speaks volumes,” said Keyser-Cooper, who alleged Lee would still be alive if he was white.

“I am greatly encouraged that Sparks has promised to provide to its officers more training, with oversight to ensure officers act pursuant to their training, and a tragedy like this will not occur again,” she said in a statement late Friday.

As part of the settlement, Keyser-Cooper said Sparks agreed that all officers will receive 40 hours of Crisis Intervention Training and that each year all Sparks police officers will receive refresher training.

In addition, each officer will receive annual training on some additional new policies which include: Use of Force, Suicidal Subject Response, and Interacting With Persons Suffering From Behavioral Health Issues, she said.

The city of Sparks confirmed in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Monday that the city’s insurance carrier hired outside counsel to handle the case and that the parties agreed to settle it for $2 million during a settlement conference in Las Vegas.

“The City of Sparks is hopeful that all parties involved will get closure after this settlement,” the statement said.

About six months after the shooting, Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks cleared Sparks police of any wrongdoing. His office was not part of the civil case and declined comment on the settlement on Monday.

The lawsuit filed in 2022 said Lee’s death was an unjustifiable homicide that resulted from a “police culture in Sparks” — a “police department so poorly trained that it had a history of failing to investigate, analyze, or even talk to any officers involved in any police shootings for the past 15 years.”

The lawsuit also alleged the Sparks Police Department failed to sufficiently train officers on how to interact with the mentally ill and systematically, failed to de-escalate as required when interacting with the mentally ill.

Former Sparks Police Chief Peter Krall testified that responding officers knew what they were required to do and their conduct in failing to utilize their training was an “aberration.”

“However, it was anything but an aberration: It was a highly predictable consequence of system-wide failures,” Keyser-Cooper wrote in the original lawsuit.

“It is consistent with a pattern endemic in SPD — but also throughout the country—that, when encountering mentally ill persons, officers all too frequently choose violence as their first resort,” she said.

United States News

Associated Press

“Mother Nature has no mercy:” Man gets stuck waist-deep in Alaska mud flats, drowns as tide comes in

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man who was walking on tidal mud flats with friends in an Alaska estuary got stuck up to his waist in the quicksand-like silt and drowned as the tide came in before frantic rescuers could extract him, authorities said. Zachary Porter, 20, of Lake Bluff, Illinois, was submerged Sunday evening […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers reinstate gay ‘nun’ group for Pride Night award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Monday that a satirical LGBTQ+ group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will again be welcome at the team’s annual Pride Night, nearly a week after the team rescinded its original invitation. “We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

California officials say communities near refilling Tulare Lake now unlikely to flood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials said Monday they believe tens of thousands of people living near an ancient freshwater lake bed are not likely to experience flooding this year thanks to improving weather conditions and some swift planning following a series of powerful storms that refilled the basin for the first time in decades. […]

19 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly over the Osan U.S. Air Base during a combined air force...

Associated Press

Biden’s shift on F-16s for Ukraine came after months of internal debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — F-16 fighter jets — and eventually to provide the aircraft themselves — seemed like an abrupt change in position but was in fact one that came after months of internal debate and quiet talks with allies. Biden announced during last week’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spent months pressing the West to provide his […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Over 150 doctors on strike at NYC hospital that was once called pandemic epicenter

NEW YORK (AP) — About 160 resident physicians went on strike Monday over what they called low pay at New York City’s Elmhurst Hospital Center, a public hospital once known as the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The doctors-in-training at the Queens hospital, who are employed by the Icahn School of Medicine at […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Names of farmworker victims in deadly Oregon crash released

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — The names of the farmworkers killed and injured Thursday in one of Oregon’s deadliest highway crashes have been released. The Oregon State Police on Monday released the names of the seven people who died and the four who were injured when a semitruck left Interstate 5 and slammed into a van […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Family of suicidal Black teen killed by police in Nevada agrees to $2M settlement, more training