Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Guam braces for hit from Typhoon Mawar as storm heads toward the Pacific US territory

May 22, 2023, 2:18 PM | Updated: 6:52 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HONOLULU (AP) — Guam’s governor urged residents to stay home and warned the island could take a direct hit from Typhoon Mawar as the storm strengthened on a path toward the U.S. territory in the Pacific.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero urged residents in a YouTube message to remain calm and prepare for Mawar, which the weather service said could hit the southern part of Guam around midday local time on Wednesday.

“We may take a direct hit,” Patrick Doll, lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, told The Associated Press. “If we don’t take a direct hit, it’s going to be very close.”

The center of the Category 3 storm was about 195 miles (313.8 kilometers) southeast of Guam Tuesday, and moving northwest at 9 to 10 mph (14.4 to 16 kph) toward Guam, according to the weather service.

It was expected to arrive as a 140 mph (225 kph) Category 4 typhoon, weather officials said, possibly delivering the biggest hit in two decades.

The typhoon could cause “extensive damage,” Doll said.

The governor said she would place Guam essentially in a lockdown effective 1 p.m. Tuesday.

“Unless you’re a first responder, you do not leave your house,” Doll said.

Rain from the storm’s outer bands was starting to fall Tuesday morning, he said.

A storm surge of 6 to 10 feet ( 1.82 to 3 meters) above the normal high tide was expected and could reach up to 15 feet (4.6 meters). Surf was expected to build sharply in the next day or two along south- and east-facing reefs, with dangerous surf of 20 to 25 feet (6 to 7.6 meters) Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, the weather service said.

At the island’s grocery and hardware stores Monday, people were leaving with shopping carts full of canned goods, cases of water and generators, the Pacific Daily News reported.

The Guam Department of Education was preparing to open emergency shelters Tuesday, KUAM reported.

The Rev. Francis X. Hezel, a Jesuit priest and assistant pastor at Santa Barbara Church in Dededo, was trying to visit people at the hospital before it closed to visitors Tuesday.

Before hitting the road, he had trouble finding someone to help him put air in his tires because everyone was busy readying their homes to withstand the storm, he said.

“I live in a rectory,” he said. “I’m just closing the windows hoping that the gusts don’t bash them in. Praying for the best, I guess.”

Officials warned residents who aren’t in fully concrete structures to consider moving for safety. Many homes are made of wood and tin.

“The triple threat of cat 4 typhoon force winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surge are all expected for Guam and Rota,” the weather service said in a Tuesday morning update.

Rota, an island in the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, was also under a typhoon warning, Doll said. Tinian and Saipan, in the northern Marianas, were under tropical storm warnings.

Some people in those areas are still in temporary shelters or tents after Category 5 Super Typhoon Yutu in 2018, Doll noted.

“Guam takes a Category 4 or 5 hit every five to seven years. Mother Nature has spared us as of late,” Doll said, adding that the last direct hit was in 2002. “So we are way overdue.”

United States News

FILE - Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Fan Screening of the film "Hawk...

Associated Press

Actor Jeremy Renner wants tax credits for film projects in northern Nevada but he may have to wait

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Actor Jeremy Renner’s hopes to expand a measure for the film industry to northern Nevada were effectively dashed Monday when the bill’s sponsor said it’s too late to entertain in the current legislative session. A bill moving through the Nevada Legislature would provide $190 million annually in tax credits over […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Mother Nature has no mercy’: Man gets stuck waist-deep in Alaska mud flats, drowns as tide comes in

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man who was walking on tidal mud flats with friends in an Alaska estuary got stuck up to his waist in the quicksand-like silt and drowned as the tide came in before frantic rescuers could extract him, authorities said. Zachary Porter, 20, of Lake Bluff, Illinois, was submerged Sunday evening […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers reinstate gay ‘nun’ group for Pride Night award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Monday that a satirical LGBTQ+ group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will again be welcome at the team’s annual Pride Night, nearly a week after the team rescinded its original invitation. “We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

California officials say communities near refilling Tulare Lake now unlikely to flood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials said Monday they believe tens of thousands of people living near an ancient freshwater lake bed are not likely to experience flooding this year thanks to improving weather conditions and some swift planning following a series of powerful storms that refilled the basin for the first time in decades. […]

19 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly over the Osan U.S. Air Base during a combined air force...

Associated Press

Biden’s shift on F-16s for Ukraine came after months of internal debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — F-16 fighter jets — and eventually to provide the aircraft themselves — seemed like an abrupt change in position but was in fact one that came after months of internal debate and quiet talks with allies. Biden announced during last week’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spent months pressing the West to provide his […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Over 150 doctors on strike at NYC hospital that was once called pandemic epicenter

NEW YORK (AP) — About 160 resident physicians went on strike Monday over what they called low pay at New York City’s Elmhurst Hospital Center, a public hospital once known as the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The doctors-in-training at the Queens hospital, who are employed by the Icahn School of Medicine at […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Guam braces for hit from Typhoon Mawar as storm heads toward the Pacific US territory