Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Lawsuit: New York City hospital covered up abuse by star doctor convicted of rape

May 22, 2023, 1:59 PM

FILE - Neurologist Dr. Ricardo Cruciani walks from the center for criminal justice after pleading g...

FILE - Neurologist Dr. Ricardo Cruciani walks from the center for criminal justice after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges that he groped women at a clinic, Nov. 21, 2017, in Philadelphia. Officials at Mount Sinai Beth Israel ignored Cruciani rampant sexual abuse of patients, turning a blind eye to what he was doing behind closed exam-doom doors because his thriving pain practice was generating so much money, according to a lawsuit filed Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A major New York City hospital ignored a star physician’s rampant sexual abuse of patients, turning a blind eye to what he was doing to them behind closed exam-doom doors because his thriving pain practice was generating so much money, according to a lawsuit filed Monday.

Officials at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in Manhattan knew Dr. Ricardo Cruciani was a serial abuser but failed to report him to law enforcement or licensing authorities for more than a decade, nor did they warn future employers about the threat he posed, 19 former patients allege in court documents.

“By pursuing this lawsuit, these brave survivors seek accountability for the devastation that they and others have suffered and continue to endure,” said John Pumphrey, an attorney for the plaintiffs.

Mount Sinai Beth Israel had no immediate comment on the allegations. The 799-bed teaching hospital, on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, employed Cruciani between 2001 and 2014.

The pain doctor convicted him of 12 criminal counts, including rape. All six women who testified against Cruciani at his criminal trial are plaintiffs in the civil suit brought against the hospital, its parent health system and Cruciani’s estate.

The claim was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, a recent state law that opened a one-year window for adult survivors to sue over sexual abuse that took place years or even decades ago.

Cruciani was a renowned, Ivy League-trained neurologist who specialized in rare, debilitating syndromes. He exploited patients who were desperate for relief from chronic pain, overprescribing powerful painkillers “to control his patients, facilitate his sexual assaults, and trap them,” the suit said.

The abuse was an “open secret” among Cruciani’s colleagues, the suit said, with a nurse practitioner once telling a patient that Cruciani “can get very handsy, so watch yourself,” and Cruciani’s direct supervisor admitting the neurologist “had an impulse control problem” and “couldn’t control himself.” A nurse even walked in on Cruciani while he was exposing himself to a patient but did not report it, the lawsuit said.

Over the years, at least 13 patients reported Cruciani’s misconduct to various staff members and officials at the hospital, but the hospital “concealed and covered up multiple complaints about Cruciani’s misconduct within its organization to continue to reap substantial revenue from Cruciani’s patients and their insurers,” the suit said.

Tanisha Johnson, one of the plaintiffs, said in a statement released by her lawyer that the hospital “did nothing to protect us, help us or even acknowledge us.”

Cruciani’s misconduct first came to the public’s attention in 2017, in Philadelphia, where he was chief neurologist at Drexel University’s medical school and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor groping counts involving seven patients.

At the time of his death, Cruciani had also been scheduled to go on trial on federal charges that he attacked patients at offices in New York, Philadelphia and Hopewell Township, New Jersey. He also was facing state charges in New Jersey.

“The hospitals that employed Cruciani have as much blood on their hands as he did,” said Hillary Tullin, another plaintiff and former patient of Cruciani.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are survivors of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Tullin and Johnson have done.

United States News

Associated Press

Over 150 doctors on strike at NYC hospital that was once called pandemic epicenter

NEW YORK (AP) — About 160 resident physicians went on strike Monday over what they called low pay at New York City’s Elmhurst Hospital Center, a public hospital once known as the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The doctors-in-training at the Queens hospital, who are employed by the Icahn School of Medicine at […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Names of farmworker victims in deadly Oregon crash released

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — The names of the farmworkers killed and injured Thursday in one of Oregon’s deadliest highway crashes have been released. The Oregon State Police on Monday released the names of the seven people who died and the four who were injured when a semitruck left Interstate 5 and slammed into a van […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following...

Associated Press

One year after Uvalde shooting, investigation of police response continues

A criminal investigation in Texas over the hesitant police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting is still ongoing as Wednesday marks one year since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside a fourth-grade classroom in Uvalde.

17 hours ago

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph says he has "No comment," as he exits the Tha...

Associated Press

Federal judge extends temporary halt on appointed judges in Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday extended his order that temporarily stops the Mississippi Supreme Court chief justice from appointing judges in the capital city of Jackson and the county where it’s located, both of which are majority-Black. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate’s new order could last until June 9, giving attorneys […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Fuel starvation’ is possible cause of plane crash that killed 2 off California coast

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Investigators are looking into the possibility that fuel issues may have caused a small plane to crash into the Pacific Ocean, killing two people on board. The Viking Air DHC-6-400 Twin Otter was equipped with an additional fuel system that would have allowed it to go further than it […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

North Dakota plans new state park near Canadian border

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota is planning a new state park in a scenic gorge close to the Canadian border to promote tourism in the northeastern part of the state. The recently adjourned Legislature approved $6 million for a Pembina Gorge state campground, which will be within 1 mile of the the Pembina Gorge […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Lawsuit: New York City hospital covered up abuse by star doctor convicted of rape