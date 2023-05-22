Tempe man indicted on charges of selling stolen goods on eBay

PHOENIX — A Tempe man has been indicted for allegedly selling stolen goods on his eBay page, authorities announced Monday.

Troy Wagner is accused of buying stolen products from thieves and shoplifters, then selling them to unsuspecting buyers on the e-commerce website, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a press release.

Wagner made about $300,000 from transactions over four years.

A search of his apartment yielded another $275,000 in products ready to be sold.

Wagner’s charges are for selling fraudulent schemes and artifices, trafficking stolen property and failure to pay state taxes.

“Organized retail theft and fraud have an impact on every Arizonan,” Mayes said in the release. “From the store owners and businesses suffering losses, to regular customers facing increased prices resulting from theft.”

“In addition, the emergence of online marketplaces trafficking in stolen products creates a dangerous situation for unsuspecting buyers who can no longer trust the integrity of the products they purchase.”

Detectives with the Gilbert Police Department, the AG’s office and investigators from retailers including Target, Home Depot, CVS, Walgreens, Safeway and Kroger helped in the investigation.

