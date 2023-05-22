Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Charges dismissed against ex-public works official in Flint, Michigan, water scandal

May 22, 2023, 1:48 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed charges Monday against a former local official in Flint, the last of nine people to benefit from a state Supreme Court decision that struck down a series of indictments in the city’s lead-in-water scandal.

Howard Croft was public works director when state-appointed managers in 2014 switched Flint’s water source to the Flint River. The water wasn’t treated to reduce corrosion on old pipes, a disastrous decision that caused lead to contaminate the system for at least 18 months.

Croft was charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty. But the state Supreme Court in 2022 said a one-judge grand jury can’t issue indictments.

Judge William Crawford dismissed the case against Croft, who had pleaded not guilty.

“Today’s dismissal, after years of an unnecessary, costly and misguided prosecution, is both the legally correct and just outcome for Mr. Croft,” defense attorney Alex Rusek said.

Despite the court’s unanimous decision nearly a year ago, the attorney general’s office has been trying to keep charges alive against nine people, including former Gov. Rick Snyder, claiming the cases could simply be refiled in another form.

It’s been a losing argument so far, but state prosecutors still haven’t given up. They’re trying to get the Supreme Court to take yet another look. Appeals are pending.

Flint returned to a regional water system in 2015.

United States News

FILE - U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly over the Osan U.S. Air Base during a combined air force...

Associated Press

Biden’s shift on F-16s for Ukraine came after months of internal debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — F-16 fighter jets — and eventually to provide the aircraft themselves — seemed like an abrupt change in position but was in fact one that came after months of internal debate and quiet talks with allies. Biden announced during last week’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spent months pressing the West to provide his […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Over 150 doctors on strike at NYC hospital that was once called pandemic epicenter

NEW YORK (AP) — About 160 resident physicians went on strike Monday over what they called low pay at New York City’s Elmhurst Hospital Center, a public hospital once known as the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The doctors-in-training at the Queens hospital, who are employed by the Icahn School of Medicine at […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Names of farmworker victims in deadly Oregon crash released

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — The names of the farmworkers killed and injured Thursday in one of Oregon’s deadliest highway crashes have been released. The Oregon State Police on Monday released the names of the seven people who died and the four who were injured when a semitruck left Interstate 5 and slammed into a van […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following...

Associated Press

One year after Uvalde shooting, investigation of police response continues

A criminal investigation in Texas over the hesitant police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting is still ongoing as Wednesday marks one year since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside a fourth-grade classroom in Uvalde.

17 hours ago

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph says he has "No comment," as he exits the Tha...

Associated Press

Federal judge extends temporary halt on appointed judges in Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday extended his order that temporarily stops the Mississippi Supreme Court chief justice from appointing judges in the capital city of Jackson and the county where it’s located, both of which are majority-Black. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate’s new order could last until June 9, giving attorneys […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Fuel starvation’ is possible cause of plane crash that killed 2 off California coast

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Investigators are looking into the possibility that fuel issues may have caused a small plane to crash into the Pacific Ocean, killing two people on board. The Viking Air DHC-6-400 Twin Otter was equipped with an additional fuel system that would have allowed it to go further than it […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Charges dismissed against ex-public works official in Flint, Michigan, water scandal