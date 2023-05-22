Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Founder of student aid startup Frank pleads not guilty to fraud

May 22, 2023, 1:33 PM | Updated: 2:12 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — With an indictment and a not-guilty plea, the fraud case against the founder of a student loan assistance startup company that J.P. Morgan Chase acquired for $175 million two years ago took a step toward trial on Monday in a New York court.

Charlie Javice, 31, entered the plea through her lawyer to an indictment returned late last week in Manhattan federal court charging her with conspiracy, wire fraud and bank fraud.

The Miami Beach, Florida, resident who founded Frank appeared at a remote proceeding in which her face and the faces of defense lawyers and prosecutors were projected onto a video screen before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein. He said her next appearance was scheduled for June 6 before a judge who would preside over a trial.

Javice, who is free on $2 million bail, is charged with tricking JPMC into buying her company by producing data to make it seem like Frank had over 4.25 million customers when it had fewer than 300,000 clients. At the time of her early April arrest, authorities said she would have earned $45 million from her fraud.

In early May, the deadline to bring an indictment against Javice was postponed as prosecutors filed a letter to say that the government wanted another 30 days to “engage in further discussions with counsel about the disposition of this case.”

Although negotiations of this sort sometimes result in deals, the indictment was a signal that the case was now on the road to trial for a woman who had appeared on the Forbes 2019 “30 Under 30” list of young professionals whose impactful careers seemed to be on an upward trajectory worthy of admiration.

Her lawyer, Alex Spiro, may have reflected the acrimonious atmosphere reflected by the breakdown of talks and the arrival of the indictment late last week when he complained that prosecutors have not turned over any evidence in the case.

“We’ve gotten nothing,” he said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dina McLeod noted that the indictment was fresh.

“This is a complex case,” she said, adding that the large number of documents that will be turned over to the defense before trial needs to be reviewed by prosecutors first.

The indictment largely mirrored a criminal complaint released when Javice was arrested. It charged her with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud along with separate wire fraud, bank fraud and securities fraud counts.

In 2017, Javice founded TAPD Inc., which operated under the name Frank, to provide an online platform to simplify the process of filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, a federal government form used by students to apply for financial aid for college or graduate school, authorities said.

United States News

Associated Press

“Mother Nature has no mercy:” Man gets stuck waist-deep in Alaska mud flats, drowns as tide comes in

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man who was walking on tidal mud flats with friends in an Alaska estuary got stuck up to his waist in the quicksand-like silt and drowned as the tide came in before frantic rescuers could extract him, authorities said. Zachary Porter, 20, of Lake Bluff, Illinois, was submerged Sunday evening […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers reinstate gay ‘nun’ group for Pride Night award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Monday that a satirical LGBTQ+ group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will again be welcome at the team’s annual Pride Night, nearly a week after the team rescinded its original invitation. “We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

California officials say communities near refilling Tulare Lake now unlikely to flood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials said Monday they believe tens of thousands of people living near an ancient freshwater lake bed are not likely to experience flooding this year thanks to improving weather conditions and some swift planning following a series of powerful storms that refilled the basin for the first time in decades. […]

19 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly over the Osan U.S. Air Base during a combined air force...

Associated Press

Biden’s shift on F-16s for Ukraine came after months of internal debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — F-16 fighter jets — and eventually to provide the aircraft themselves — seemed like an abrupt change in position but was in fact one that came after months of internal debate and quiet talks with allies. Biden announced during last week’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spent months pressing the West to provide his […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Over 150 doctors on strike at NYC hospital that was once called pandemic epicenter

NEW YORK (AP) — About 160 resident physicians went on strike Monday over what they called low pay at New York City’s Elmhurst Hospital Center, a public hospital once known as the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The doctors-in-training at the Queens hospital, who are employed by the Icahn School of Medicine at […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Names of farmworker victims in deadly Oregon crash released

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — The names of the farmworkers killed and injured Thursday in one of Oregon’s deadliest highway crashes have been released. The Oregon State Police on Monday released the names of the seven people who died and the four who were injured when a semitruck left Interstate 5 and slammed into a van […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Founder of student aid startup Frank pleads not guilty to fraud