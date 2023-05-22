Close
Palette Restaurant at Phoenix Art Museum closing permanently

May 22, 2023, 11:00 AM

Selection of items from the menu of the Phoenix Art Museum's Palette Restaurant, which closes for g...

(Phoenix Art Museum Photo)

(Phoenix Art Museum Photo)

PHOENIX – After serving snacks and meals to hungry Phoenix Art Museum visitors for more than a decade, the Palette Restaurant will close for good this weekend.

Palette’s last day of operations will be Sunday. The Phoenix Art Museum said it is working with an as-yet-unnamed community partner to open a new dining concept this fall.

Palette, which offers a menu that showcases locally sourced ingredients, is open Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Thursday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum and restaurant, which takes reservations, are closed Monday-Tuesday.

The restaurant’s final day coincides with the museum’s next free Family Funday. The event features artmaking, live performances, artist demonstrations and hands-on experiences for all ages.

Entry includes access to the special engagement exhibitions “Juan Francisco Elso: Por América” and “Move: The Modern Cut of Geoffrey Beene.”

The Phoenix Art Museum is located on the northwest corner of McDowell Road and Central Avenue in a campus shared with the Phoenix Theatre Company.

