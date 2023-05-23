Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gun-related deaths continued to rise in metro Phoenix in 2022

May 23, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 6:42 am

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Gun-related deaths in metro Phoenix continued to see an uptick in 2022, according to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner annual report released this month.

There were 863 deaths via gunshot wound last year, up 12% from last year (769 deaths) and 34% five years ago (644), according to the eighth annual report.

Gun deaths again outpaced traffic deaths in Maricopa County, a trend that has been seen every year since 2015 except 2021.

Of those fatalities, 361 were homicides, the highest total in the state’s most populous county since tracking began in 1991.

RELATED STORIES

Gunshot wounds, as a result, represented a large proportion of Maricopa County’s homicides in 2022.

Eighty-two percent of the 438 homicides last year were due to firearms.

The firearm-caused homicide rate was 7.9 per 100,000 people, a 19% increase from the previous year and more than double the lowest rate (3.8 per 100,000 people) in the past decade, which happened in 2014.

Suicides were the largest total of gun-related deaths in 2022.

There were 487 deaths, far outpacing totals for other manners of suicide.

Maricopa County saw 43,972 deaths in 2022, a 10% decrease from 2021, a total the county said can be attributed to a shift away from the COVID pandemic.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Students at Vista del Sur Accelerated Academy in Laveen collaborate about the text they're reading....

Brandon Gray

‘Top priority’: Arizona State Board of Education approves more school resource officers

More school resource officers are coming to campus statewide as the Arizona Department of Education announced Monday that state superintendent Tom Horne's recommendations have been approved. 

7 hours ago

( Facebook Photo/Ken McDonald Golf Course)...

Wills Rice

New private company to operate Tempe’s Ken McDonald Golf Course

Tempe's Ken McDonald Golf Course will undergo a new public-private partnership transition to make many improvements to the course.

7 hours ago

(Picklemall Rendering)...

SuElen Rivera

Picklemall to debut 24-court facility at Arizona Mills in Tempe this July

In its nationwide debut, Picklemall will open the doors to its indoor facility in Tempe this summer.

7 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police arrest shooting suspect that led to man’s death

Police arrested a suspect after a shooting that left a man dead in late April in Phoenix, authorities said.

1 day ago

A judge on Monday dismissed the only remaining legal claim in Lake’s challenge of her loss in las...

Associated Press

Judge dismisses Kari Lake’s final claim in election loss for Arizona governor

A judge dismissed the only remaining legal claim in Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her loss in last year's race for Arizona governor.

1 day ago

Pins about gender pronouns, used to represent a story about Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoing a bill...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes Republican student pronoun bill

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a Republican bill that would have restricted transgender students' ability to go by their preferred pronouns and names at school.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Gun-related deaths continued to rise in metro Phoenix in 2022