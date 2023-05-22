Close
ARIZONA NEWS

US Border Patrol agents fatally shoot Arizona tribal member

May 22, 2023, 10:00 AM

File photo of Border Patrol agent in Arizona...

(Customs and Border Protection File Photo)

(Customs and Border Protection File Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


AJO, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation police are investigating the fatal shooting of a tribal member by U.S. Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona.

Customs and Border Protection officials said agents from the Ajo Border Patrol Station were involved in a fatal shooting on the Tohono O’odham reservation near Ajo around 10 p.m. Thursday.

They said the incident is under review by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility. But they haven’t released any additional information.

Tribal chairman Ned Norris Jr. said in a statement Sunday that the shooting occurred in the Meneger’s Dam community of the Tohono O’odham Nation and identified the victim.

“Nation member Raymond Mattia lost his life in the incident. Our hearts go out to his family and all those impacted during this difficult time,” Norris said. “As the investigation proceeds, the Nation expects full consideration of all related facts of the incident and an appropriate and expeditious response from relevant public safety agencies. Because the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from making further comment at this time.”

Tucson TV station KVOA reported that Mattia had called Border Patrol because there were multiple migrants who had trespassed into his yard, and he wanted assistance getting them out of his property.

Meneger’s Dam is only a few miles from the U.S-Mexico border.

According to KVOA, Mattia’s family told them that he went outside when he saw the agents, and he was shot for an unknown reason.

