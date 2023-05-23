PHOENIX — In its nationwide debut, Picklemall will open the doors to its indoor facility in Tempe this summer.

The 24-court pickleball facility is set to launch at Tempe outlet shopping center Arizona Mills in July.

The 104,000-square-foot facility will be open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

“Arizona, with its hot temperatures that can drain the city’s energy in the summer, presents an exciting opportunity for Picklemall to ignite joy and cultivate friendly competition in a safe, cool and familiar environment,” CEO West Shaw said in a press release.

Users will log onto an app that will soon be launched by Picklemall, compatible with Android and iOS, that will allow them to schedule a game, set a playtime, record their performance and enhance their skills.

The facility will include options for equipment rental and will be open to leagues, open play, tournaments, drop-in games and more.

“Our goal is to not only make pickleball accessible to more people, but to actually help them improve their game with the help of experts,” Shaw said.

“We will have a few technological tricks up our sleeves to make that happen, and we’re excited to unveil them to the public.”

People participating in pickleball grew 35% from August 2022 to March 2023 , with demand outpacing pickleball infrastructure, according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals.

The concept, along with the expansion plan of opening 50 locations nationwide in the next 24 months, aims to reduce game wait times while raising the bar for future pickleball courts.

Shaw and Major League Pickleball founder Steve Kuhn plan to open several Picklemall locations in the coming months in Chicago, Dallas, San Antonio, Milwaukee and Tulsa, strictly focusing on the reuse of existing indoor mall properties.

Follow @suelenrivera

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.