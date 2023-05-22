Man fatally shot under Interstate 17 in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was shot and killed under a south Phoenix freeway on Sunday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about a person with a gun in the area of the Interstate 17 access road and Third Street around 6 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They didn’t find a subject but heard gunshots nearby. They were directed to a nearby encampment under I-17 and found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.

