PHOENIX — A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal, pedestrian hit-and-run involving two vehicles in Phoenix last week, authorities said.

Officers responded to 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 11:45 p.m. Friday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found 21-year-old Nolan Kit Xayakoummane with serious injuries after he was hit by two vehicles while crossing Thunderbird Road.

Xayakoummane died after being taken to a hospital.

The initial vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene, but another vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Luis Julio Vazquez-Santana, left the area.

Vazquez-Santana was booked into jail on one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

His bond was set at $200,000.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.