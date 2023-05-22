Close
Man arrested for leaving scene of fatal Phoenix pedestrian-vehicle accident

May 22, 2023, 9:00 AM

Luis Vazquez-Santana. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal, pedestrian hit-and-run involving two vehicles in Phoenix last week, authorities said.

Officers responded to 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 11:45 p.m. Friday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found 21-year-old Nolan Kit Xayakoummane with serious injuries after he was hit by two vehicles while crossing Thunderbird Road.

Xayakoummane died after being taken to a hospital.

The initial vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene, but another vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Luis Julio Vazquez-Santana, left the area.

Vazquez-Santana was booked into jail on one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

His bond was set at $200,000.

