Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

World summits’ ‘family photos’ show Putin’s isolation

May 21, 2023, 4:42 PM

President Joe Biden, third from left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, and othe...

President Joe Biden, third from left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo before a working session on Ukraine during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Other leaders from right to left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Zelenskyy, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and European Council President Charles Michel. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


They’re known as “family photos,” the images of world leaders posed in faux relaxation during global summits.

And like portraits of a family that has isolated a dysfunctional member, recent “family photos” from the G7 and G8 — the world’s most industrialized nations — show how Russian President Vladimir Putin has been outcast.

The Russian president has faced unprecedented international isolation since his nation invaded Ukraine in February 2022. An International Criminal Court arrest warrant hangs over his head and clouds his prospects of traveling to many destinations, including those viewed as Moscow’s allies.

It was only 10 years ago when Putin stood proudly among his peers at the time -– former U.S. President Barack Obama, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — at a Group of Eight summit in Northern Ireland. But Russia has since been kicked out of the group, which consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States, for illegally annexing Crimea in 2014.

Images from the G8 summit this year show leaders of the same governments, minus Putin.

United States News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks in the Capitol Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Wash...

Associated Press

Debt talks resume at Capitol as Biden, McCarthy prepare to meet in person Monday

Debt ceiling talks between the White House and House Republicans continued on Sunday as Washington races to strike a budget compromise.

20 hours ago

Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio founder Joyce Tsay, left, and her grandson and co-owner, Brandon Tsay, ...

Associated Press

Celebration at California dance ballroom a sign of healing following Lunar New Year shooting

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — A weekend celebration at a Southern California dance ballroom was hailed by organizers as the latest sign of healing within the Asian American community following the Lunar New Year shooting that killed 11 people at a nearby dance studio. One of the hosts of Saturday’s event at Lai Lai Ballroom in […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

8-year-old girl sought medical help 3 times on day she died, US immigration officials say

HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — An 8-year-old girl who died last week in Border Patrol custody was seen at least three separate times by medical personnel on the day of her death — complaining of vomiting, a stomachache and later suffering what appeared to be a seizure — before she was taken to a hospital, U.S. […]

20 hours ago

Protesters supporting the Hollywood writers' strike march past a member of law enforcement, left, w...

Associated Press

Warner CEO booed at Boston University as supporters of writers’ strike picket outside

BOSTON (AP) — Scores of Boston University students turned their backs on the head of one of Hollywood’s biggest studios, and some shouted “pay your writers,” as he gave the school’s commencement address Sunday in a stadium where protesters supporting the Hollywood writers’ strike picketed outside. About 100 protesters chanted “No wages, no pages,” waved […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Minneapolis to pay $700,000 settlement with family members detained while police killed their father

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The city of Minneapolis has agreed to a $700,000 settlement with family members who were locked inside two squad cars when police killed their father after officers refused their offers to try and help calm him down. A federal judge ruled that officers were justified in shooting 52-year-old Chiasher Vue after he […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

2 killed when plane headed for Hawaii crashes in Pacific Ocean off Northern California

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Two people were killed when a small plane headed for Hawaii crashed in the Pacific Ocean shortly after takeoff from Northern California, federal officials said Sunday. The Viking Air DHC-6-400 Twin Otter crashed around 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the water about 40 miles (64 km) off the coast of […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

World summits’ ‘family photos’ show Putin’s isolation