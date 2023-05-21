Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Minneapolis to pay $700,000 settlement with family members detained while police killed their father

May 21, 2023, 2:03 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The city of Minneapolis has agreed to a $700,000 settlement with family members who were locked inside two squad cars when police killed their father after officers refused their offers to try and help calm him down.

A federal judge ruled that officers were justified in shooting 52-year-old Chiasher Vue after he pointed a rifle at them on Dec. 15, 2019. The settlement will resolve a lawsuit his family filed arguing that police had illegally and unconstitutionally detained them that night.

Chamee Vue and her brothers Hailee and Nou Vue tried to intervene but weren’t allowed out of the police cars. And after the shooting, they spent hours detained in interrogation rooms while police questioned them.

“I couldn’t get out of the car, couldn’t give him reassurance that everything would be OK,” Chamee said.

A language barrier contributed to the incident because Chiasher Vue spoke little English and few officers there that night spoke Hmong. Hailee Vue said he wants the Hmong community to understand what happened to his family, and for their case to be instructive for future policing.

“I just don’t want any other family to go through what the four of us went through,” he said.

Since this incident, Minneapolis police have changed department policy on handling witnesses to say they must be treated in a constitutional manner. A police spokesman told the Minneapolis Star Tribune the policy change wasn’t related to this case, but the Vue siblings say they still take consolation in the change. The new policy makes it more clear that a person who has not been charged with a crime and isn’t being held on probable cause is free to leave at any time.

Family members say Chiasher Vue was going through a mental health crisis and suffering with untreated depression on the night he was killed.

A night of drinking and karaoke spiraled out of control when after a series of quarrels Chiasher fired several shots at a wall inside the house and another one of his sons called 911. An autopsy later determined that Chiasher Vue has a blood alcohol level of 0.20 at the time he was killed.

“Look, my dad is mentally ill … Just let me and my little sister go talk to him. We can talk him out,” Nou Vue said to an unidentified officer, according to squad car footage. “You’re not getting out of the squad. Stop asking,” replied the officer.

But after Vue came out of the house pointing a rifle, he and officers quickly exchanged gunfire. Investigators weren’t able to determine who fired first, but Vue was struck by 13 bullets.

United States News

President Joe Biden, third from left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, and othe...

Associated Press

World summits’ ‘family photos’ show Putin’s isolation

They’re known as “family photos,” the images of world leaders posed in faux relaxation during global summits. And like portraits of a family that has isolated a dysfunctional member, recent “family photos” from the G7 and G8 — the world’s most industrialized nations — show how Russian President Vladimir Putin has been outcast. The Russian […]

19 hours ago

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks in the Capitol Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Wash...

Associated Press

Debt talks resume at Capitol as Biden, McCarthy prepare to meet in person Monday

Debt ceiling talks between the White House and House Republicans continued on Sunday as Washington races to strike a budget compromise.

19 hours ago

Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio founder Joyce Tsay, left, and her grandson and co-owner, Brandon Tsay, ...

Associated Press

Celebration at California dance ballroom a sign of healing following Lunar New Year shooting

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) — A weekend celebration at a Southern California dance ballroom was hailed by organizers as the latest sign of healing within the Asian American community following the Lunar New Year shooting that killed 11 people at a nearby dance studio. One of the hosts of Saturday’s event at Lai Lai Ballroom in […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

8-year-old girl sought medical help 3 times on day she died, US immigration officials say

HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — An 8-year-old girl who died last week in Border Patrol custody was seen at least three separate times by medical personnel on the day of her death — complaining of vomiting, a stomachache and later suffering what appeared to be a seizure — before she was taken to a hospital, U.S. […]

19 hours ago

Protesters supporting the Hollywood writers' strike march past a member of law enforcement, left, w...

Associated Press

Warner CEO booed at Boston University as supporters of writers’ strike picket outside

BOSTON (AP) — Scores of Boston University students turned their backs on the head of one of Hollywood’s biggest studios, and some shouted “pay your writers,” as he gave the school’s commencement address Sunday in a stadium where protesters supporting the Hollywood writers’ strike picketed outside. About 100 protesters chanted “No wages, no pages,” waved […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

2 killed when plane headed for Hawaii crashes in Pacific Ocean off Northern California

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Two people were killed when a small plane headed for Hawaii crashed in the Pacific Ocean shortly after takeoff from Northern California, federal officials said Sunday. The Viking Air DHC-6-400 Twin Otter crashed around 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the water about 40 miles (64 km) off the coast of […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Minneapolis to pay $700,000 settlement with family members detained while police killed their father