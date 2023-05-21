Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Two structure fires in Phoenix leave 9 Valley residents displaced, dog dies

May 21, 2023, 12:00 PM

Glendale and Phoenix firefighters battled a blaze near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road early Sunday,...

Glendale and Phoenix firefighters battled a blaze near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road early Sunday, May 23, 2023.

PHOENIX — Fire damaged an apartment building and a private residence in unrelated incidents early Sunday, leaving 9 displaced and a killing a dog in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, a fire broke out at around 3 a.m. near 15th Avenue and Bell Road.

When crews arrived at the scene, fire and smoke was emanating from the second floor of the two-story building.

Crews were able to quell the fire, preventing damage to additional units.

Four apartment units were impacted by the fire and 5 people were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

Another fire broke out Sunday morning at a home near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Phoenix and Glendale firefighters were dispatched at approximately 6:15 a.m., finding a residential home with flames coming from the entryway.

After “aggressively” attacking the fire, intense smoke and heat prompted firefighters to switch to a defensive operation.

Four people were displaced without injury, and a dog died in the fire. Investigators are searching for a cause for the blaze.

