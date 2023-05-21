PHOENIX — Fire damaged an apartment building and a private residence in unrelated incidents early Sunday, leaving 9 displaced and a killing a dog in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, a fire broke out at around 3 a.m. near 15th Avenue and Bell Road.

When crews arrived at the scene, fire and smoke was emanating from the second floor of the two-story building.

Firefighters are on the scene of a 1st Alarm Apartment Fire located near 16th St & Bell Rd. All occupants had safely evacuated the structure prior to the fire departments arrival. pic.twitter.com/L89aHyG8hJ — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 21, 2023

Crews were able to quell the fire, preventing damage to additional units.

Four apartment units were impacted by the fire and 5 people were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

Another fire broke out Sunday morning at a home near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Phoenix and Glendale firefighters were dispatched at approximately 6:15 a.m., finding a residential home with flames coming from the entryway.

Crews from @PHXFire & @GlendaleFire are on the scene of a defensive house fire near 59th Ave & Camelback Rd. pic.twitter.com/w6LUcqpRmx — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 21, 2023

After “aggressively” attacking the fire, intense smoke and heat prompted firefighters to switch to a defensive operation.

Four people were displaced without injury, and a dog died in the fire. Investigators are searching for a cause for the blaze.

