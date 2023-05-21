Two people killed, two injured in New Orleans shootings

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police are investigating after apparently related shootings Saturday night left two people dead and two injured.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. after getting calls about shootings at two locations in the city minutes apart, police said in a news release. Investigators believe the shootings were related, and they’re working to establish a motive and find the person or people responsible.

Police said they believe it began with gunfire in the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street, where they found a 17-year-old boy who’d been shot and killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A few blocks away, they found a 31-year-old woman who had been shot inside her car. police said. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. A two-month-old baby who was also in the car was taken to the hospital but was found to be uninjured, police said.

Two other people who’d been shot — aged 13 and 20 — showed up at local hospitals. Police believe they were also shot in the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street.

Police said the Orleans Parish coroner’s office will determine cause of death and will release the victims’ names once autopsies are complete and families have been notified.

