Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Police: 3 dead, 2 wounded in early morning shooting at Kansas City bar

May 21, 2023, 2:37 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two people were killed at the scene and a third victim died at a hospital following a shooting at a Kansas City, Missouri, bar early Sunday, police said.

Two other victims were wounded and transported to a hospital, including one who was in critical condition and another who was in stable condition, Kansas City Police Department Officer Donna Drake said in an email.

Multiple officers responded to the Klymax Lounge on Indiana Avenue at 1:25 a.m.

One of the victims who was killed at the scene was inside the bar, while the second was outside the building, Drake said.

The victims were all adults, police said, but their ages and identities were not immediately available.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene early Sunday, police said.

United States News

Associated Press

Alabama police: 4 people wounded in exchange of gunfire outside Birmingham bar

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Four people were shot and wounded outside an Alabama bar early Sunday in what police described as an exchange of gunfire. Birmingham Police Lt. Ron Harless said three men and a woman were shot outside Tin Roof in the city’s Lakeview District, AL.com reported. The shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. […]

5 hours ago

Damone Presley sits next to a memorial area in his house for his daughter, Nitosha, Thursday, May 4...

Associated Press

What should I do on the death anniversary? More are asking as US mass killings rise

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — On a September day that he knew would be hard, 51-year-old Damone Presley marked the occasion with barbecue and balloons. He was commemorating the one-year anniversary of the day in 2021 that his daughter and her three friends were fatally shot in Minnesota by a man who left their bodies […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Using ‘he/him,’ ‘she/her’ in emails got 2 dorm directors fired at small New York Christian college

NEW YORK (AP) — Shua Wilmot and Raegan Zelaya, two former dorm directors at a small Christian university in western New York, acknowledge their names are unconventional, which explains why they attached gender identities to their work email signatures. Wilmot uses “he/him.” Zelaya goes by “she/her.” Their former employer, Houghton University, wanted them to drop […]

1 day ago

A bronze sculpture of Alfred Kinsey, a sex researcher who founded Indiana University's branch of se...

Associated Press

Kinsey Institute experts study sex, gender as misconceptions block state dollars

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Unfounded claims about Indiana University’s sex research institute, its founder and child sex abuse have been so persistent over the years that when the Legislature prohibited the institute from using state dollars, one lawmaker hailed the move as “long overdue.” The decision, largely symbolic, does not halt the Kinsey Institute’s work, […]

1 day ago

FILE - People line up along temporary tents to partake in a free Thanksgiving meal provided by the ...

Associated Press

New York City has a right to shelter, but will it establish a right to sleep outside?

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mayor Eric Adams has hailed his city’s right to shelter as a hallmark of compassion for its most destitute. Now he must decide if he will extend that compassion by bestowing homeless people with the right to sleep outside. The City Council unanimously approved a “Homeless Bill of Rights” […]

1 day ago

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in the...

Associated Press

Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals with 119-108 win over Lakers in Game 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 37 points, Nikola Jokic added 24 points and eight assists, and the Denver Nuggets rolled to a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals with a 119-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Police: 3 dead, 2 wounded in early morning shooting at Kansas City bar