Scooter rider dies after hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man riding a Yamaha scooter died after colliding with a vehicle in Phoenix on Saturday morning, authorities said.

The vehicle involved in the crash took off away from the scene, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Officers responded to the area of Thomas Road and 36th Street just after 10:15 a.m. and located the scooter rider, 34-year-old Leif Chapin.

The man had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information learned by detectives indicated that Chapin was riding south on 36th Street when a vehicle heading northbound turned left in front of him, leading to the collision, authorities said.

Police are offering rewards for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

