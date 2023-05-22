Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police ask public to help them identify man shot, killed by officer in Avondale

May 21, 2023, 8:00 PM | Updated: 8:01 pm

(Facebook Photo/Avondale AZ Police Department)

PHOENIX — Authorities are seeking help from the public as they try to identify a man involved in a fatal police shooting near 10th Street and Riley Drive in Avondale earlier this year.

The Peoria Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, says the man was an African American who stood 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighed approximately 135 pounds.

The man, whose age is unknown, was shot and killed by an Avondale Police officer on Feb. 21 after the officer unsuccessfully tried to put the man, a shoplifting suspect, into handcuffs.

The man resisted the officer, a struggle ensued and the man then ran from the officer, who fired five shots at him. He died from his wounds.

Police say the man had black hair that was styled in 5-inch twists and brown eyes. He had a space between his upper front teeth and a piercing in his left ear.

The man was wearing three pairs of pants (purple, black and gray), two necklaces, two beaded bracelets, two pairs of socks and Crocs.

Police have released a facial sketch created by a National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) forensic artist that depicts what the man may have looked like.

 

Anyone with information about this man and/or the incident is encouraged to call 1-800-CALLFBI or 1-800-225-5324.

Meanwhile, the Avondale Police Department has released portions of the involved officer’s body camera footage of the incident as part of a Critical Incident Briefing video.

It has submitted its findings to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review, which is currently pending.

Police say the man who was killed was believed to have committed multiple acts of theft at the Family Dollar store located near Dysart Road and Riley Drive.

Peoria Police conducted a criminal investigation and submitted its findings to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review, which also is pending.

The officer involved in this shooting has logged six years of service with the Avondale Police Department. He is currently on administrative leave.

