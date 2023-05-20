Pedestrian dies after getting struck by vehicle in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man died after getting struck by a vehicle in Phoenix on Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to the collision near Lower Buckeye Road and 51st Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. and located a man with serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead on the scene, and the vehicle involved remained at the site.

Preliminary information attained by detectives suggested the man crossed 51st Avenue in the middle of the block when the vehicle traveling southbound struck him, authorities said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

