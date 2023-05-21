Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man charged with DUI after 2-vehicle crash in Phoenix that injured 5 people

May 20, 2023, 8:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — A 30-year-old man has been charged with DUI and aggravated assault following a two-vehicle collision in Phoenix that injured five people.

Five passengers in one of the vehicles were hospitalized after the crash, which occurred near the intersection of the I-17 frontage road and Indian School Road around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, according to a press release issued by the Phoenix Police Department.

An initial investigation into the collision suggests that Benjamin Felipe Liano was traveling eastbound on Indian School Road when his vehicle struck the other vehicle, which was traveling northbound on the frontage road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found five injured passengers from one of the vehicles, three of which were juvenile females.

Each of the five victims was transported to a hospital with a serious injury. All are in stable condition.

Liano fled the scene, according to the release.

Police later located and arrested him.

The investigation is ongoing. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.



