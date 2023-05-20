Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

British novelist Martin Amis has died, according to his agent. Amis was 73.

May 20, 2023, 12:59 PM | Updated: 1:04 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — British novelist Martin Amis, who brought a rock ‘n’ roll sensibility to his stories and lifestyle, has died. He was 73.

His death, from cancer of the esophagus, was confirmed by his agent, Andrew Wylie, on Saturday. Amis died Friday at his home in Florida, Wylie said.

Amis was the son of another British writer, Kingsley Amis. Martin Amis was a leading voice among a generation of writers that included his good friend, the late Christopher Hitchens, Ian McEwan and Salman Rushdie.

Among his best-known works were “Money,” a satire about consumerism in London, “The Information” and “London Fields,” along with his 2000 memoir, “Experience.”

Jonathan Glazer’s adaption of Amis’ 2014 novel “The Zone of Interest” premiered Saturday at the Cannes Film Festival. The film, about a Nazi commandant who lives next to Auschwitz with his family, drew some of the best reviews of the festival.

United States News

Associated Press

Victims of deadly Oregon highway crash were farmworkers, union says

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — The victims of one of Oregon’s deadliest highway crashes were farmworkers traveling in a van at an hour when agricultural laborers typically commute home after toiling in the harvest, the state’s farmworkers union said. Authorities have not yet released the names of the seven who died or the four who were […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Songwriter Pete Brown, who co-wrote ‘Sunshine of Your Love’ and ‘White Room,’ dies at 82.

NEW YORK (AP) — Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the short-lived rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died. He was 82. The London-based Brown died of cancer late Friday, according to a post on his Facebook page. A poet who worked in the same […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Shark in Florida Keys bites angler who reeled it in, sending man to hospital

SUMMERLAND Key, Fla. (AP) — A shark in the Florida Keys bit the foot of a fisherman who had reeled it in, sending the man to the hospital, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. The 35-year-old man was fishing off a dock in Summerland Key when he caught the shark Friday night. While it […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Debt limit talks seem to make little headway as Biden, world leaders watch from afar for progress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and world leaders watched from afar, hoping high-stakes negotiations would make progress on avoiding a potentially catastrophic federal default. In a sign of a renewed bargaining session, food was brought to the negotiating room at the Capitol on Saturday morning, only to be carted away hours later. No meeting […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Janelle James, from left, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph pose in the p...

Associated Press

Television’s biggest mystery: how long will pipeline for new programming be closed?

NEW YORK (AP) — For decades, the week in May when television executives revealed what new shows were coming and which old ones were going spoke to the power and influence that ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox had over popular culture. This past week offered more evidence of how that is diminishing, draped in confusion […]

13 hours ago

Arizona State Sen. Theresa Hatathlie talks during a news conference on Friday, May 19, 2023. Hatath...

Associated Press

Navajo leaders seek tribal members caught up in sober-living Medicare scam in Arizona

Navajo leaders unveiled an operation to find and get needed services to hundreds of tribal members they predict will soon be on the streets of metro Phoenix amid a state crackdown on Medicaid fraud.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

British novelist Martin Amis has died, according to his agent. Amis was 73.