Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Pete Brown, co-writer of ‘Sunshine of Your Love,’ ‘White Room’ for rock group Cream, dies at 82

May 20, 2023, 12:14 PM | Updated: 2:26 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the short-lived rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died. He was 82.

The London-based Brown died of cancer late Friday, according to a post on his Facebook page.

A poet who worked in the same circles as Allen Ginsberg and Spike Milligan, Brown was asked by drummer Ginger Baker to help write songs for Cream, a band he had formed with guitarist Eric Clapton and bass player Jack Bruce.

He also helped write the group’s song, “I Feel Fine,” and formed a songwriting partnership with Bruce after Cream broke up that lasted more than four decades.

United States News

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at the commencement ceremony for Ameri...

Associated Press

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson tells law students ‘Survivor’ offers helpful lessons

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson called herself a “Survivor superfan” on Saturday and offered an audience of graduating law school students lessons from the reality TV show. The show has been on television for 23 years and is now in its 44th season. Jackson said she has seen every episode since […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

British novelist Martin Amis has died, according to his agent. Amis was 73.

NEW YORK (AP) — British novelist Martin Amis, who brought a rock ‘n’ roll sensibility to his stories and lifestyle, has died. He was 73. His death, from cancer of the esophagus, was confirmed by his agent, Andrew Wylie, on Saturday. Amis died Friday at his home in Florida, Wylie said. Amis was the son […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Victims of deadly Oregon highway crash were farmworkers, union says

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — The victims of one of Oregon’s deadliest highway crashes were farmworkers traveling in a van at an hour when agricultural laborers typically commute home after toiling in the harvest, the state’s farmworkers union said. Authorities have not yet released the names of the seven who died or the four who were […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Shark in Florida Keys bites angler who reeled it in, sending man to hospital

SUMMERLAND Key, Fla. (AP) — A shark in the Florida Keys bit the foot of a fisherman who had reeled it in, sending the man to the hospital, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. The 35-year-old man was fishing off a dock in Summerland Key when he caught the shark Friday night. While it […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Debt limit talks seem to make little headway as Biden, world leaders watch from afar for progress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and world leaders watched from afar, hoping high-stakes negotiations would make progress on avoiding a potentially catastrophic federal default. In a sign of a renewed bargaining session, food was brought to the negotiating room at the Capitol on Saturday morning, only to be carted away hours later. No meeting […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Janelle James, from left, Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph pose in the p...

Associated Press

Television’s biggest mystery: how long will pipeline for new programming be closed?

NEW YORK (AP) — For decades, the week in May when television executives revealed what new shows were coming and which old ones were going spoke to the power and influence that ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox had over popular culture. This past week offered more evidence of how that is diminishing, draped in confusion […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Pete Brown, co-writer of ‘Sunshine of Your Love,’ ‘White Room’ for rock group Cream, dies at 82