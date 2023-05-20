Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital unveils new cardiac MRI system

May 20, 2023, 11:06 AM

(Abrazo Health photo)...

(Abrazo Health photo)

(Abrazo Health photo)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital unveiled its state-of-the-art advanced cardiac MRI system on Friday.

The system is used for diagnosing advanced or complex heart conditions and looking at the heart’s blood vessels, blood flows and measuring heart functions.

The new machine was taken to the facility near 19th Street and Thomas Road and features a magnet that weighs around 10,500 pounds and measures 7 feet by 7 feet. Its pull is 30,000 times stronger than Earth’s magnetic pull.

The specialized software that gives high-quality 2D and 3D images is what separates this machine from other MRI machines.

RELATED STORIES

“I just had a patient with heart failure believed to be due to her breast cancer chemotherapy,” Dr. Nickalaus Gramze said in a press release.

“It turns out she had a significant heart attack previously that she was unaware of. With this information, we can modify her treatment in an attempt to prevent future heart attacks. The reverse could be true for a different patient.”

Another example of its use is that stress tests can be performed in live time, watching contrasted blood flow entering the heart.

The machine is able to identify normal muscle from scar tissue, observe normal and abnormal blood flow within the heart, measure blood flow across the heart valves and in arteries, identify tumors and masses and create 3D models to help understand each individual’s unique anatomy and physiology, Dr. Gramze said in the release.

Abrazo Health also offers online heart assessments for those in need.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona State Sen. Theresa Hatathlie talks during a news conference on Friday, May 19, 2023. Hatath...

Associated Press

Navajo leaders seek tribal members caught up in sober-living Medicare scam in Arizona

Navajo leaders unveiled an operation to find and get needed services to hundreds of tribal members they predict will soon be on the streets of metro Phoenix amid a state crackdown on Medicaid fraud.

12 hours ago

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

US Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona believes space exploration remains vital for country

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona is understandably biased when it comes to space exploration, but it's a venture he believes needs to continue.

12 hours ago

Stock photo of a pill bottle to illustrate more than 3.5 of drugs were collected in Arizona in the ...

KTAR.com

Arizonans turn in 3.5 tons of unneeded drugs on National Prescription Take Back Day

More than 3.5 tons of drugs were collected in Arizona in the latest National Prescription Take Back Day, authorities said.

12 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Renaissance Square)...

SuElen Rivera

Food for the Hungry moving global headquarters into downtown Phoenix high-rise

Humanitarian group Food for the Hungry announced Wednesday its global office headquarters will soon open in downtown Phoenix.

12 hours ago

Jim and Diana Kurtz pose at Chocolate Falls, also known as Grand Falls, Arizona. (Courtesy Barrow N...

KTAR.com

Arizona man’s involuntary rhythmic shaking ends after focused ultrasound treatment at Barrow

Years after his hand began shaking, a 78-year-old Phoenix man has been relieved of his symptoms thanks to a new treatment at Barrow.

2 days ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Student arrested with AR-15, ammunition on campus of Phoenix High School

A juvenile student of Bostrom High School, 3535 N. 27th Ave., was arrested Friday after he was found in possession of an AR-15.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital unveils new cardiac MRI system