North Carolina GOP gubernatorial field expects former congressman Mark Walker to join

May 19, 2023, 10:04 PM

FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mark Walker answers a question during an hour-long debate m...

FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mark Walker answers a question during an hour-long debate moderated by Spectrum News political anchor Tim Boyum at the Spectrum News studio in Raleigh, N.C., on April 20, 2022. The former Rep. Walker is expected to formally join the 2024 race for North Carolina governor on Saturday, May 20, 2023, entering a Republican primary already filled with the standing lieutenant governor and state treasurer. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker is expected to formally join next year’s race for North Carolina governor this weekend, entering a Republican primary already filled with the standing lieutenant governor and state treasurer.

Walker, a former pastor, scheduled a Saturday morning announcement at a Christian K-12 school in Kernersville to reveal his plans for the governor’s race. A spokesperson for a political consulting firm advising Walker said last month that the Guilford County Republican was preparing to enter the race.

Walker, who served six years in Congress through 2020, finished a distant third in the 2022 Republican U.S. Senate primary to eventual general election winner Ted Budd.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell announced their gubernatorial bids earlier in the spring. On the Democratic side, Attorney General Josh Stein announced his gubernatorial bid in January. Primary elections are scheduled for March.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is barred by the state constitution from seeking a third consecutive term in the nation’s ninth-largest state.

While Republicans hold veto-proof majorities in the Legislature and hold the most seats on the state Supreme Court, they have only held the governor’s job four years since 1993. The only election victory during that period happened in 2012 with Pat McCrory.

