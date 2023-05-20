Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Former 49ers lobbyist testifies he received illegally leaked report on team’s political influence

May 19, 2023, 7:16 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The former chief lobbyist for the San Francisco 49ers has testified that a Silicon Valley city councilman illegally leaked a confidential report criticizing the team’s political influence, it was reported Friday.

Rahul Chandhok told a criminal grand jury March 21 that Santa Clara City Councilmember Anthony Becker digitally sent him the report — which was made by a civil grand jury — last October, the San Francisco Chronicle reported after reviewing a transcript of his testimony.

Prosecutors accuse Becker of providing the secret report to Chandhok and a local news outlet ahead of its official release and then lying to the grand jury about it.

He has pleaded not guilty to one felony count of perjury under oath and a misdemeanor count of willful failure to perform duty. He could face up to four years in state prison if convicted.

The 49ers play in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of San Francisco. Santa Clara owns the stadium and leases it to the team, and the two sides have feuded for years through ethics complaints and legal disputes.

Santa Clara County prosecutors said the football team has bankrolled Becker’s political career by spending at least $3.2 million through independent expenditure committees for his 2020 winning City Council race and a failed mayoral bid last year.

Tthe civil grand jury report, titled “Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Santa Clara City Council,” alleged that councilmembers regularly voted “in a manner that is favorable to the 49ers.”

In his testimony, Chandhok said Becker sent him a copy of the report four days before it was to be made public and a month before the mayoral election, the Chronicle said.

Chandhok said he then began working to blunt the impact of the report.

Following news coverage of the report, Chandhok attacked it as “a shocking political hatchet job” in a statement that also alleged the civil grand jurors that issued it were corrupt and publicized where they lived and worshipped, the Chronicle said.

“The 49ers are committed to being a positive and contributing member of our community,” the team said Friday in a statement. “As the transcripts are related to an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to make any further comment at this time.”

United States News

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during the Thomas Laubach Research Conference at the ...

Associated Press

Federal Reserve Chair Powell hints at a pause in rate hikes when central bank meets next month

Chair Jerome Powell indicated Friday that the Federal Reserve will likely forgo an increase in its benchmark interest rate.

20 hours ago

FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., a key legislator working on the debt ceiling bill for House Speak...

Associated Press

Debt limit talks halted again at Capitol as Republicans, White House face ‘real differences’

Debt limit talks came to an abrupt standstill Friday after Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said it's time to “pause” negotiations.

20 hours ago

FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall, May 8, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. Scott pl...

Associated Press

Sen. Tim Scott makes it official: He’s a Republican candidate for president

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina made it official Friday: He's running for president.

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Mississippi attorneys argue in lawsuit over trans student’s graduation attire

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Opposing attorneys clashed Friday over whether a Mississippi school district can require a transgender girl to abide by a boys’ dress code as she and her classmates graduate from high school this weekend. The 17-year-old girl, listed in court papers by her initials L.B., had chosen a dress to wear with […]

20 hours ago

FILE - A F-16 Fighting Falcon from Colorado Air National Guard's 140th Wing takes off from Buckley ...

Associated Press

How the US helping Ukraine acquire F-16s shows that for military aid, ‘no’ can become ‘yes’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has once again buckled under pressure from European allies and Ukraine’s leaders and agreed to provide more sophisticated weapons to the war effort. This time it’s all about F-16 fighter jets. Ukraine has long begged for the sophisticated fighter to give it a combat edge as it battles Russia’s invasion, […]

20 hours ago

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in Paramount Calif., on Monday...

Associated Press

California governor seeks to speed up water, clean energy projects delayed by lawsuits, permits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday pledged to fast-track hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of construction projects throughout the state, including a pair of large water endeavors that have languished for years amid permitting delays and opposition from environmental groups. For the past decade, California officials have pursued the water […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Former 49ers lobbyist testifies he received illegally leaked report on team’s political influence