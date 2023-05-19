Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Wisconsin man charged with hacking sports betting accounts

May 19, 2023, 2:25 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been charged in a plot to hack and steal from thousands of sports betting accounts, court documents show.

Joseph Garrison, 18, and others allegedly stole roughly $600,000 from 1,600 accounts on an unnamed sports betting site. Garrison surrendered to authorities in New York on Thursday and faces six charges including unauthorized access to computers and wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced.

If convicted of all the charges against him, Garrison could be sentenced to up to 57 years in prison.

Prosecutors alleged that Garrison and others used credential stuffing attacks, which entail using stolen usernames and passwords from previous data breaches, to access accounts on other platforms. According to the criminal complaint against Garrison, hackers accessed roughly 60,000 accounts on the sports betting website.

About five months before the sports betting website was hacked, Garrison told investigators from the Madison Police Department that he had taken part in previous credential stuffing attacks, according to the complaint.

The federal defender representing Garrison declined to comment on the case.

Garrison was released on bond Thursday and prohibited from using internet devices other than his phone and computer, which the court will monitor.

United States News

FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall, May 8, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. Scott pl...

Associated Press

Sen. Tim Scott makes it official: He’s a Republican candidate for president

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina made it official Friday: He's running for president.

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Mississippi attorneys argue in lawsuit over trans student’s graduation attire

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Opposing attorneys clashed Friday over whether a Mississippi school district can require a transgender girl to abide by a boys’ dress code as she and her classmates graduate from high school this weekend. The 17-year-old girl, listed in court papers by her initials L.B., had chosen a dress to wear with […]

18 hours ago

FILE - A F-16 Fighting Falcon from Colorado Air National Guard's 140th Wing takes off from Buckley ...

Associated Press

How the US helping Ukraine acquire F-16s shows that for military aid, ‘no’ can become ‘yes’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has once again buckled under pressure from European allies and Ukraine’s leaders and agreed to provide more sophisticated weapons to the war effort. This time it’s all about F-16 fighter jets. Ukraine has long begged for the sophisticated fighter to give it a combat edge as it battles Russia’s invasion, […]

18 hours ago

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in Paramount Calif., on Monday...

Associated Press

California governor seeks to speed up water, clean energy projects delayed by lawsuits, permits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday pledged to fast-track hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of construction projects throughout the state, including a pair of large water endeavors that have languished for years amid permitting delays and opposition from environmental groups. For the past decade, California officials have pursued the water […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Mayors Eric Adams of New York and Francis Suarez of Miami; Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., […]

18 hours ago

G.C. Cameron of the Spinners greets Norma Fambrough outside the Motown Museum, Friday, May 19, 2023...

Associated Press

Famed R&B group The Spinners donate performance outfits to Motown Museum in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Henry Fambrough had a musical homecoming of sorts Friday at “Hitsville U.S.A.” Fambrough, one of the founding members of the iconic R&B group The Spinners, took a tour of Motown’s Studio A in Detroit as part of a ceremony that included the donation to the Motown Museum of 375 outfits worn by […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Wisconsin man charged with hacking sports betting accounts