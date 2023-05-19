Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Affidavit: Suspect admitted setting Minnesota mosque fire to protest homelessness

May 19, 2023, 2:05 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man charged with setting a fire at a Minnesota mosque told authorities he is Muslim and set the fire to protest homelessness, according to court records.

Said Murekezi, 42, is charged with second-degree arson, second-degree burglary of a religious building and fifth-degree drug possession in the fire Wednesday at the Oromo American Tawhid Islamic Center in St. Paul.

The center was last used as a mosque in 2021 and was currently being used as office space.

The arson was one of at least six acts of vandalism or arson against mosques in Minnesota this year, and prompted Muslim and government officials to call for the state’s residents to stand in unity with Muslims.

A probable cause statement said Murezeki was released from jail 36 hours before the fire. Court records show he has several past convictions, including one for arson at the Dorothy Day Center in St. Paul in 2020. He has also undergone several mental health evaluations.

Investigators said Murekezi was on probation for first-degree criminal damage to property and had previously broken windows at a Catholic church in Minneapolis this year and an Islamic community center in Minnetonka in 2021.

The probable cause statement said Murekezi, who had no listed home address, admitted that he broke into the mosque the day before the fire and slept there overnight.

He said he was upset that Muslims and Americans who are homeless were not being helped by the building or the government. He also told investigators that if he had not been caught he would have burned another mosque or church, according to the statement.

Court documents don’t list a current attorney for this case.

United States News

FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall, May 8, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. Scott pl...

Associated Press

Sen. Tim Scott makes it official: He’s a Republican candidate for president

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina made it official Friday: He's running for president.

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Mississippi attorneys argue in lawsuit over trans student’s graduation attire

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Opposing attorneys clashed Friday over whether a Mississippi school district can require a transgender girl to abide by a boys’ dress code as she and her classmates graduate from high school this weekend. The 17-year-old girl, listed in court papers by her initials L.B., had chosen a dress to wear with […]

17 hours ago

FILE - A F-16 Fighting Falcon from Colorado Air National Guard's 140th Wing takes off from Buckley ...

Associated Press

How the US helping Ukraine acquire F-16s shows that for military aid, ‘no’ can become ‘yes’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has once again buckled under pressure from European allies and Ukraine’s leaders and agreed to provide more sophisticated weapons to the war effort. This time it’s all about F-16 fighter jets. Ukraine has long begged for the sophisticated fighter to give it a combat edge as it battles Russia’s invasion, […]

17 hours ago

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in Paramount Calif., on Monday...

Associated Press

California governor seeks to speed up water, clean energy projects delayed by lawsuits, permits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday pledged to fast-track hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of construction projects throughout the state, including a pair of large water endeavors that have languished for years amid permitting delays and opposition from environmental groups. For the past decade, California officials have pursued the water […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Mayors Eric Adams of New York and Francis Suarez of Miami; Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., […]

17 hours ago

G.C. Cameron of the Spinners greets Norma Fambrough outside the Motown Museum, Friday, May 19, 2023...

Associated Press

Famed R&B group The Spinners donate performance outfits to Motown Museum in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Henry Fambrough had a musical homecoming of sorts Friday at “Hitsville U.S.A.” Fambrough, one of the founding members of the iconic R&B group The Spinners, took a tour of Motown’s Studio A in Detroit as part of a ceremony that included the donation to the Motown Museum of 375 outfits worn by […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Affidavit: Suspect admitted setting Minnesota mosque fire to protest homelessness