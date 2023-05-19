Close
Utah police: Man admits killing wife, visiting in-laws, surrenders

May 19, 2023, 1:11 PM | Updated: 3:16 pm

LAYTON, Utah. (AP) — Police in Utah have arrested a man they say admitted killing his wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law, whose bodies were found in a suburban home.

Jeremy Bailey, 34, called police to report the crimes Friday morning and surrendered without incident at the home in Layton, according to police.

The bodies of Bailey’s wife, Anastasia Stevens, 36; Becky Stevens, 61; and Donald Stevens, 73; were found inside the house.

Becky Stevens was Anastasia Stevens’ stepmother and Donald Stevens was her father. Becky and Donald Stevens lived in Nevada and were visiting Bailey and Anastasia Stevens, who were living at the home where the crimes allegedly occurred, police said in a statement.

Motive and cause of death were still being investigated. Three of the family’s dogs also were killed.

Bailey couldn’t be reached for comment and had no attorney listed to comment on his behalf.

Layton is a city of about 82,000 people 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

