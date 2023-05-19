Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Kia/Hyundia settle class-action lawsuit over security flaw in vehicles

May 19, 2023, 11:34 AM

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul, South K...

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul, South Korea, top, and Hyundai logo April 15, 2018, in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo., bottom. Hyundai Motor America and Kia America will resolve class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in vehicle thefts with a settlement agreement that could be valued at $200 million, the automakers announced Friday, May 19, 2023. (AP Photo, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Hyundai Motor America and Kia America will resolve class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in vehicle thefts with a settlement agreement that could be valued at $200 million, the automakers announced Friday.

The settlement covers about 9 million 2011-2022 model year Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the U.S. today, according to the companies. The cars are not equipped with push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices — which has allowed them to be stolen easily by using just a screwdriver and a USB cord, creating a recent auto-theft outbreak across the country.

Here are the vehicles involved:

____

Hyundai:

2018-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2018-2022 Kona

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017 and 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2020-2021 Palisade.

_____

Kia:

2011-2022 Sportage

2011-2020 Optima

2011-2022 Sorento,

2011-2021 Forte

2020-2022 Soul,

2012-2021 Rio

2011-2021 Sedona,

2021-2022 Seltos

2021-2022 K5.

Kia says it began adding immobilizers in the factory in 2021, so few 2022 model year vehicles were built without them.

United States News

G.C. Cameron of the Spinners greets Norma Fambrough outside the Motown Museum, Friday, May 19, 2023...

Associated Press

Famed R&B group The Spinners donate performance outfits to Motown Museum in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Henry Fambrough had a musical homecoming of sorts Friday at “Hitsville U.S.A.” Fambrough, one of the founding members of the iconic R&B group The Spinners, took a tour of Motown’s Studio A in Detroit as part of a ceremony that included the donation to the Motown Museum of 375 outfits worn by […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Group accused of making up story about homeless vets being evicted to make room for migrants

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of a nonprofit group has been accused of fabricating a story about homeless military veterans being evicted from a New York hotel to make room for migrants, a tale that stoked days of outrage on cable news networks. One Republican lawmaker in New York who helped spread the story […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins addresses the media at the Moakley Federal Court...

Associated Press

Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins formally resigns in wake of ethics probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins formally resigned Friday after wide-ranging investigations by two federal watchdog agencies found she sought to use her position to influence a local election and lied to investigators. In a letter to President Joe Biden obtained by The Associated Press, Rollins thanked the White House for supporting her […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin man charged with hacking sports betting accounts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been charged in a plot to hack and steal from thousands of sports betting accounts, court documents show. Joseph Garrison, 18, and others allegedly stole roughly $600,000 from 1,600 accounts on an unnamed sports betting site. Garrison surrendered to authorities in New York on Thursday and faces […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...

Associated Press

LGBTQ+ group suspends Bud Light maker’s rating over handling of backlash to transgender influencer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The country’s largest advocacy group for LGBTQ+ rights has suspended its benchmark equality and inclusion rating for Anheuser-Busch, citing the beer company’s handling of the hate-filled and transphobic backlash to its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney last month. The Human Rights Campaign informed the Bud Light maker that it suspended the […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Affidavit: Suspect admitted setting Minnesota mosque fire to protest homelessness

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man charged with setting a fire at a Minnesota mosque told authorities he is Muslim and set the fire to protest homelessness, according to court records. Said Murekezi, 42, is charged with second-degree arson, second-degree burglary of a religious building and fifth-degree drug possession in the fire Wednesday at […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Kia/Hyundia settle class-action lawsuit over security flaw in vehicles