Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Hawaii’s governor, who is also a doctor, stops to help at site of crashed vehicle

May 19, 2023, 11:28 AM | Updated: 12:46 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, who is also a physician, was one of the people who stopped to help when his security detail spotted a vehicle upside down in a lava field Thursday while he was on his way to a Big Island event.

Before becoming governor, Green was an emergency room doctor in rural parts of the Big Island.

“He was upside down in a totally smashed up van,” Green told Hawaii News Now of the driver. “It appears he launched about 50 to 60 feet into the air and into the gulch, so his car was destroyed and we were able to get him out through the front windshield, removed a lot of rock and seven or eight citizens with me, we just pulled this guy out.”

The man, who was wearing a seatbelt, had a few cuts and bruises and seemed to be OK, Green said.

Green later spoke at a blessing ceremony for Waikoloa Solar and Storage.

United States News

Associated Press

Utah police: Man admits killing multiple people found in home, surrenders

LAYTON, Utah. (AP) — Police in Utah have arrested a man they say admitted killing multiple people whose bodies were found in a suburban home. The 34-year-old man called police to report the crimes Friday morning and surrendered without incident at the home in Layton, police Lt. Travis Lyman said. Lyman didn’t specify how many […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman charged in death of boy found in Indiana suitcase seeks change of Indiana venue

SALEM, Ind. (AP) — A Louisiana woman charged in the death of a boy whose body was found last year inside a suitcase in rural southern Indiana is seeking a change of venue, arguing that public outrage over the child’s death would prevent her from getting a fair trial. Dawn Coleman’s attorney, Ryan Bower, filed […]

13 hours ago

Image from 2020 of Jim Brown, the NFL legend, actor and activist who died May 18, 2023....

Associated Press

Legendary NFL running back, actor, activist Jim Brown dies

Jim Brown, the unstoppable running back who retired at the peak of his NFL career to become an actor and a civil rights advocate, has died.

13 hours ago

FILE - Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova speaks to Russian...

Associated Press

UN envoy reportedly meeting Russian official accused of war crimes for deporting Ukrainian children

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy charged with trying to protect children caught in conflicts is in Moscow, where she is reported to be meeting Russia’s children’s rights commissioner, who is charged with war crimes for deporting children from Ukraine. Human Rights Watch strongly criticized Virginia Gamba’s reported meeting with Maria Lvova-Belova, saying the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown, the unstoppable running back who retired at the peak of his brilliant career to become an actor as well as a prominent civil rights advocate during the 1960s, has died. He was 87. A spokeswoman for Brown’s family said he passed away peacefully in his […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Truck driver arrested in multi-vehicle freeway crash that killed 7 in Oregon

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — The driver of a semitruck that slammed into a passenger van on Interstate 5 in western Oregon, killing 7 people in one of the state’s deadliest crashes in recent years, was arrested Friday on suspicion of manslaughter, DUI and other charges, police said. Eleven people were in the van when it […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Hawaii’s governor, who is also a doctor, stops to help at site of crashed vehicle