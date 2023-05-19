PHOENIX — Strong gusts of wind and spotty rainfall impacted the Valley and surrounding areas on Thursday night, continuing a week of storms throughout Arizona.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix warned that thunderstorms could bring up to 40 mph gusts throughout the Valley, strong enough to knock down tree branches and blow around unsecured objects.

Isolated storms moved south and southwest Thursday evening, following an outflow through Pinal County and resulting in showers, according to NWS.

7:30 PM MST Radar: Showers and isolated storms continue to move south/southwest, mainly following an outflow boundary that is currently pushing through Pinal county. Wind gusts are still hitting 30-40 mph most places and there are lingering showers over Phoenix. #azwx pic.twitter.com/irJPynTt9P — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 19, 2023

Rain gauges in the Valley picked up 0.04-0.20 inches of precipitation Thursday afternoon into the evening, as the storm worked its way down from higher terrain.

NWS said thunderstorms would impact Maricopa and Pinal counties through 8:15 p.m.

The rain may not be finished in the morning, though, as strong outflow probabilities will increase Friday afternoon and evening, according to NWS.

Chances for showers/storms increase today/tomorrow (15-25% lower deserts, 25-50% high terrain) during the afternoon/evening hours. Primary concerns will be strong outflow winds, blowing dust, and lightning. Probabilities for strong outflows increase for Friday. #azwx pic.twitter.com/kT7IoMr9QD — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 18, 2023

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.