Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Valley experiences showers, heavy winds Thursday night as May storms continue

May 18, 2023, 7:58 PM

(Twitter Photo/@ArizonaDOT)

(Twitter Photo/@ArizonaDOT)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Strong gusts of wind and spotty rainfall impacted the Valley and surrounding areas on Thursday night, continuing a week of storms throughout Arizona.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix warned that thunderstorms could bring up to 40 mph gusts throughout the Valley, strong enough to knock down tree branches and blow around unsecured objects.

Isolated storms moved south and southwest Thursday evening, following an outflow through Pinal County and resulting in showers, according to NWS.

RELATED STORIES

Rain gauges in the Valley picked up 0.04-0.20 inches of precipitation Thursday afternoon into the evening, as the storm worked its way down from higher terrain.

NWS said thunderstorms would impact Maricopa and Pinal counties through 8:15 p.m.

The rain may not be finished in the morning, though, as strong outflow probabilities will increase Friday afternoon and evening, according to NWS.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Attorney Kurt Olsen looks on during his opening statement in Kari Lake's election challenge trial, ...

Associated Press

Trial over Kari Lake’s last challenge to loss in Arizona governor’s race enters 2nd day

The trial for Kari Lake's only remaining legal claim in her challenge to the Arizona governor's race ended Thursday without a decision.

20 hours ago

(Mesa Police Department Photo)...

Brandon Gray

Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Mesa

Authorities are searching for a 72-year-old man who went missing in Mesa.

20 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Brandon Gray

Tucson man sentenced to 30 months in human smuggling case

A 22-year-old Tucson man was sentenced to prison for smuggling undocumented non-citizens into the country.

20 hours ago

Booking photo of Alexander Martin Reyes, suspect in murder of Matthew Ballesteros in Phoenix, Arizo...

KTAR.com

Arrest made in shooting death of teenage boy in Phoenix

A suspect in the shooting death of a teenage boy in Phoenix last weekend has been taken into custody, authorities said.

20 hours ago

(YouTube Screenshot/ Arizona DPS)...

Danny Shapiro

Watch the moment Arizona DPS troopers stop a wrong-way driver on a Phoenix freeway

A pair of Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers had to take matters into their own hands last week when they spotted a driver going the wrong way on a Phoenix freeway.

20 hours ago

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...

Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup Special: Shazam and so long, a tribute to Al McCoy’s final call

Arizona Sports host Dave Burns and KTAR News anchor Jeff Munn joined KTAR’s managing editor, Taylor Kinnerup, to discuss what it was like growing up listening to Al McCoy.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Valley experiences showers, heavy winds Thursday night as May storms continue