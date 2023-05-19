Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

After more than a year, an arrest in fatal shooting on a New York commuter train

May 18, 2023, 6:18 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — A man was arrested Thursday in a deadly shooting on a Long Island Rail Road train over a year ago, police said.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested on a murder charge and is being held for arraignment Friday, the Suffolk County Police Department said in a release.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who can comment on the charge, and no phone number could immediately be found for his Yonkers home.

Yusef Staine, 20, was killed in the shooting on Feb. 16, 2022. It happened aboard a train parked at the Ronkonkoma station at 1:45 a.m.

Police said at the time that Staine and his assailant were apparently traveling together. No one else was injured.

It’s not immediately clear what led investigators to a suspect now. Law enforcement and transit officials plan a news conference on the case Friday.

United States News

FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021. Attorne...

Associated Press

‘Rust’ weapons supervisor wants charges dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Attorneys for the weapons supervisor on the New Mexico film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer asked a judge Thursday to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge, as Baldwin’s was last month. The motion filed in Santa Fe County court from lawyers for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers remove gay ‘nun’ group from Pride Night

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have disinvited a satirical LGBTQ+ group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to the team’s annual Pride Night after opposition from conservative Catholic groups. The charity, protest and performance group was to have received the team’s Community Hero Award in a ceremony during the 10th annual event […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma agrees to not enforce gender-affirming care ban while temporary order sought

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma agreed on Thursday to not enforce its ban on gender-affirming medical care for young transgender people while opponents of the law seek a temporary court order blocking it. The attorney general’s office and attorneys for families and medical providers challenging the ban filed an agreement before the federal judge hearing […]

18 hours ago

Ranking Member Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., accompanied by Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks dur...

Associated Press

FBI employees testify on GOP politicization claims after losing clearances

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI employees accused the bureau of politicization in congressional testimony Thursday, a day after the agency disclosed that two of the men had seen their security clearances revoked over concerns about how their views of the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, affected their work. The three men alleged overreach and […]

18 hours ago

Paris Paradise Morton, 32, stands in court during her hearing on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Las Veg...

Associated Press

Trial delayed for driver held since 2015 in deadly Las Vegas Strip pedestrian crash

Trial was delayed Thursday for a woman who has been in custody in state psychiatric facilities for more than seven years after being accused of intentionally plowing a car into pedestrians on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk in December 2015.

18 hours ago

Associated Press

7 dead in vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Seven people were killed and others hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday on Interstate 5 near Albany, Oregon, police said. Oregon State Police said in a statement that officers responded at about 2:05 p.m. to the crash involving two semi trucks and a passenger vehicle in the northbound lanes […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

After more than a year, an arrest in fatal shooting on a New York commuter train