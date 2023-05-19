Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Mesa

May 18, 2023, 6:01 PM

PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert Thursday afternoon for a man who went missing in Mesa.

Scott McConnell, 72, was last seen at 9:45 a.m. near the area of McKellips and Greenfield roads.

Authorities said he left the location driving a white 2012 Nissan 3500 NV2 cargo van. The vehicle has a South Dakota license plate #2U5668.

McConnell was diagnosed with a brain tumor and gets disoriented easily, according to his family.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has grey hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, beige shorts with a belt. He also wears prescription eyeglasses.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Mesa Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 480-644-2211.

