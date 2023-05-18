Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

North Dakota man pleads guilty to fatal hit-and-run in case that drew political attention

May 18, 2023, 3:47 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man who initially claimed that he ran over and killed an 18-year-old after a political argument pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter, prosecutors said.

Shannon Brandt, of Glenfield, North Dakota, was initially charged with murder in the September 2022 death of Cayler Ellingson during a street dance in McHenry, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Bismarck.

The case drew attention on social media because Brandt initially said he ran over Ellingson, who he called a Republican extremist, after an argument about politics.

Investigators have said the disagreement was not political, and there was no evidence to show that Ellingson was a member of a Republican extremist group.

Foster County State Attorney Kara Brinster said in a news release Thursday that Brandt had been drinking and argued with Ellingson before driving erratically and knocking the victim down with his car and running over his legs and torso.

A probable cause affidavit said Brandt left the scene and was visibly intoxicated when authorities found him at his home in Glenfield.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. Brandt remains free on bond pending sentencing. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

United States News

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is assisted to a wheelchair by staff as she returns to the Senate ...

Associated Press

Feinstein’s office details previously unknown complications from shingles illness

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s office said Thursday that she is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a complication from the shingles virus that can paralyze part of the face, and that she contracted encephalitis while recovering from the virus earlier this year. Feinstein, 89, had not previously disclosed those medical details, though she […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

2 arrested in death of Kansas 6-year-old gunned down while playing outside

Two suspects have been arrested in the death of a 6-year-old boy nearly two weeks after he was gunned down as he played in the yard of a Kansas home with his uncle and a 7-year-old cousin, police announced Thursday. Police said 20-year-old Lakevis Sloan and a 17-year-old were taken into custody Tuesday evening as […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen holds a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Nov. 4, 2020...

Associated Press

Voter ID bill facing Republican infighting advances out of committee

A legislative committee has finally advanced a bill to comply with a voter ID requirement approved by Nebraska voters last November, but with infighting among Republicans, it’s unclear whether lawmakers have time to pass the bill before the session ends early next month. The bill, introduced by Republican Sen. Julie Slama, was advanced from the […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Train engineers union reaches first sick-time deal with Norfolk Southern railroad

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The union that represents railroad engineers finally secured its first deal for paid sick time with Norfolk Southern, several months after other rail unions began reaching similar agreements with the major freight railroads. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen announced the deal with the railroad Thursday. Roughly 3,300 engineers who […]

16 hours ago

Martha J. Sheridan, President and CEO, Meet Boston, left, and Brian Bilello, President of Boston So...

Associated Press

Boston’s role as World Cup host city highlighted by top sports, political figures

BOSTON (AP) — Top sports officials including New England Patriots owner Jonathan Kraft joined with Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and others Thursday to celebrate the state’s participation in the 2026 World Cup and to help unveil Boston Soccer 2026’s local branding efforts. Gillette Stadium in Foxborough is one of 16 venues in the United States, […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Alaska court reconsiders 135-year sentence given to youngest girl ever convicted of murder in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A lower court will reconsider the 135-year sentence given to a then-14-year-old girl four decades ago for her role in the shooting deaths of three people in Anchorage. When Winona Fletcher was sentenced in 1986, she became the youngest female ever convicted of murder in Alaska, the Anchorage Daily News reported […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

North Dakota man pleads guilty to fatal hit-and-run in case that drew political attention