Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

2 arrested in death of Kansas 6-year-old gunned down while playing outside

May 18, 2023, 3:17 PM | Updated: 3:34 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Two suspects have been arrested in the death of a 6-year-old boy nearly two weeks after he was gunned down as he played in the yard of a Kansas home with his uncle and a 7-year-old cousin, police announced Thursday.

Police said 20-year-old Lakevis Sloan and a 17-year-old were taken into custody Tuesday evening as they exited a Greyhound bus in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They are awaiting extradition, charged with second-degree murder in the May 3 shooting death of 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown. Charging documents show that Sloan also is charged with aggravated child endangerment.

“These arrests doesn’t take the pain away, but they bring a little comfort,” his godmother, Shyneisha Hill, said.

Police, meanwhile, used the arrest to ask for help locating a third, not-yet-identified suspect.

“Don’t wait any longer, because we will arrest anybody and everybody who is housing or covering for this child killer,” Det. Mark Bundy said.

Police said previously that the suspects came to the Kansas City neighborhood with the intention of targeting someone, although they provided no additional details. The Wyandotte County prosecutor’s office spokesman said he didn’t know if they have attorneys.

Hill believes they were after the child’s uncle, whom she described as “in a lot of mess.” He was sleeping in his truck, she said, parking it in front of another relative’s home at night.

“Nobody really knows what the beef is,” she said. “We just are really trying to figure out, like, how it was that serious? Whatever it was, was it that serious to disregard the lives of children?”

The gunfire erupted as her own son, Qwamayne Frazier, was in the backyard playing with Sir’Antonio, who was called Sir by his family, she said. The children’s homes are across the street from one another and they attended the same school. After they got off the bus, they would change clothes and rush outside to play.

They were “just doing what they do normally, just out there playing, riding the bike, jumping on the trampoline, running around in the yard,” Hill said.

Sir’Antonio’s mom was at work but Hill was home when a car came to a stop, she said.

“This wasn’t just a random drive by shooting,” she said. “The suspects actually got out on foot, out of their car, seeing our kids out there.”

She said the suspects fired down the street, hitting Sir’Antonio but no one else. The shooting left her son unable to sleep alone, clingy, unwilling to go outside, simply repeating: “I know what happened to Sir. I can tell what happened to Sir,” she said.

When the crime scene tape disappeared, she said, he asked her: “How are we going to be protected?” She vowed to safeguard him with her life, she said, but the promise felt hollow initially, with the suspects still on the lose.

“We don’t know if they’re going to come back,” she said at the time. “We just don’t know.”

She said the children were best friends, describing themselves as brothers. “That’s just how we raised them,” Hill said.

Hill recalled Sir’Antonio as “the best kid ever,” happy, outspoken and athletic. Every Sunday, he was in church, emptying his pockets at offering time.

“He was such a gentleman,” she said. “He always made himself present, and he was just always there for everybody.”

United States News

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is assisted to a wheelchair by staff as she returns to the Senate ...

Associated Press

Feinstein’s office details previously unknown complications from shingles illness

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s office said Thursday that she is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a complication from the shingles virus that can paralyze part of the face, and that she contracted encephalitis while recovering from the virus earlier this year. Feinstein, 89, had not previously disclosed those medical details, though she […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen holds a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Nov. 4, 2020...

Associated Press

Voter ID bill facing Republican infighting advances out of committee

A legislative committee has finally advanced a bill to comply with a voter ID requirement approved by Nebraska voters last November, but with infighting among Republicans, it’s unclear whether lawmakers have time to pass the bill before the session ends early next month. The bill, introduced by Republican Sen. Julie Slama, was advanced from the […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Train engineers union reaches first sick-time deal with Norfolk Southern railroad

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The union that represents railroad engineers finally secured its first deal for paid sick time with Norfolk Southern several months after other rail unions began reaching similar agreements with the major freight railroads. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen announced the deal with the railroad Thursday. Roughly 3,300 engineers who […]

16 hours ago

Martha J. Sheridan, President and CEO, Meet Boston, left, and Brian Bilello, President of Boston So...

Associated Press

Boston’s role as World Cup host city highlighted by top sports, political figures

BOSTON (AP) — Top sports officials including New England Patriots owner Jonathan Kraft joined with Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and others Thursday to celebrate the state’s participation in the 2026 World Cup and to help unveil Boston Soccer 2026’s local branding efforts. Gillette Stadium in Foxborough is one of 16 venues in the United States, […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Alaska court reconsiders 135-year sentence given to youngest girl ever convicted of murder in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A lower court will reconsider the 135-year sentence given to a then-14-year-old girl four decades ago for her role in the shooting deaths of three people in Anchorage. When Winona Fletcher was sentenced in 1986, she became the youngest female ever convicted of murder in Alaska, the Anchorage Daily News reported […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Officials: Man hospitalized after Florida Keys shark bite

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A man was hospitalized Thursday after being attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys, officials said. The 20-year-old Miami-Dade man was bitten on the leg while spearfishing off Marathon, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release. The man was with two other people, who brought him ashore in […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

2 arrested in death of Kansas 6-year-old gunned down while playing outside