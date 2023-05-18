Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Officials: Man hospitalized after Florida Keys shark bite

May 18, 2023, 2:51 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A man was hospitalized Thursday after being attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys, officials said.

The 20-year-old Miami-Dade man was bitten on the leg while spearfishing off Marathon, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The man was with two other people, who brought him ashore in a private boat, officials said. They met an air ambulance helicopter crew at the eastern end of the Seven Mile Bridge, and the helicopter took the injured man to a Miami hospital.

Officials didn’t immediately release the man’s name or condition or any details about the shark.

United States News

FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021. Attorne...

Associated Press

‘Rust’ weapons supervisor wants charges dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Attorneys for the weapons supervisor on the New Mexico film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer asked a judge Thursday to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge, as Baldwin’s was last month. The motion filed in Santa Fe County court from lawyers for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers remove gay ‘nun’ group from Pride Night

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have disinvited a satirical LGBTQ+ group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to the team’s annual Pride Night after opposition from conservative Catholic groups. The charity, protest and performance group was to have received the team’s Community Hero Award in a ceremony during the 10th annual event […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma agrees to not enforce gender-affirming care ban while temporary order sought

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma agreed on Thursday to not enforce its ban on gender-affirming medical care for young transgender people while opponents of the law seek a temporary court order blocking it. The attorney general’s office and attorneys for families and medical providers challenging the ban filed an agreement before the federal judge hearing […]

18 hours ago

Ranking Member Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., accompanied by Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks dur...

Associated Press

FBI employees testify on GOP politicization claims after losing clearances

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI employees accused the bureau of politicization in congressional testimony Thursday, a day after the agency disclosed that two of the men had seen their security clearances revoked over concerns about how their views of the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, affected their work. The three men alleged overreach and […]

18 hours ago

Paris Paradise Morton, 32, stands in court during her hearing on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Las Veg...

Associated Press

Trial delayed for driver held since 2015 in deadly Las Vegas Strip pedestrian crash

Trial was delayed Thursday for a woman who has been in custody in state psychiatric facilities for more than seven years after being accused of intentionally plowing a car into pedestrians on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk in December 2015.

18 hours ago

Associated Press

7 dead in vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Seven people were killed and others hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday on Interstate 5 near Albany, Oregon, police said. Oregon State Police said in a statement that officers responded at about 2:05 p.m. to the crash involving two semi trucks and a passenger vehicle in the northbound lanes […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Officials: Man hospitalized after Florida Keys shark bite