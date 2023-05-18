Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Man arrested in latest in string of mosque vandalism in Minnesota

May 18, 2023, 2:26 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A 42-year-old man is jailed after a mosque in St. Paul was severely damaged by a fire that authorities say was deliberately set — marking the sixth attack on Muslim houses of worship in Minnesota in 2023.

The fire was reported early Wednesday at the Oromo American Tawhid Islamic Center. The suspect was arrested later Wednesday and booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree arson.

Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso said the mosque and a community center were “extensively” damaged. No one was inside the mosque at the time and no injuries were reported.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director for the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said at a news conference Wednesday that mosques across Minnesota should increase their security and asked for police to bolster patrols around them, The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

Minnesota Gov. Walz condemned the mosque attacks.

“In the last several months, Minnesota’s Muslim community has experienced several attacks motivated by hate,” Walz said on Twitter. “In Minnesota, we have a zero tolerance policy toward violence. We continue to stand with our Muslim friends and neighbors.”

The fire comes three weeks after several instances of vandalism and arson fires on consecutive days at Muslim mosques in Minnesota.

United States News

FILE - This image taken from surveillance video provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department ...

Associated Press

Police: Louisville man planned bank shootings, placed phone in pocket to livestream

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The man who killed five co-workers at a Kentucky bank last month had made plans for the shooting and placed his phone in a front shirt pocket to livestream the killings, according to police records recently released. The shooter, 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, had also attempted suicide around the same time last […]

14 hours ago

Francisco Oropeza, center, is escorted to the San Jacinto County courthouse by San Jacinto County S...

Associated Press

Defense attorney: Not all has been revealed about what led to Texas mass shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — Attorneys for the man accused of killing five of his neighbors after storming into their Texas home suggested on Thursday that not all has been revealed about what led up to the deadly shooting and that the suspect was someone who was generous and well-liked. Francisco Oropeza, 38, made his initial court […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Videos show officers rushing gunman in New Mexico rampage that killed 3 women

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Video recordings released by police Thursday of this week’s deadly rampage in New Mexico show someone saying “kill me” on a home’s doorbell camera and officers rushing toward the 18-year-old gunman before fatally shooting him outside a church. Police have been probing for motivations behind the deadly attack by Beau […]

14 hours ago

Sand cascades down the badly eroded face of a dune Feb. 24, 2023, in North Wildwood, N.J. On May 17...

Associated Press

New Jersey blinks in dune repairs standoff, allows emergency erosion fixes in defiant town

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey environmental officials will allow a shore town to carry out emergency repairs to its badly eroded beachfront, even as they continue a years-long fight with city officials over how best to protect the popular Jersey Shore resort’s fragile coastline. On Wednesday, the state Department of Environmental Protection told […]

14 hours ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by Samantha Miller shows Miller and her groom-to-be Aric Hutchin...

Associated Press

Widowed husband sues driver, bars after DUI crash killed bride on wedding night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The alleged drunk driver who police say slammed into newlyweds riding along a South Carolina beach road now faces a wrongful death lawsuit alongside several establishments accused of overserving her on the night of the crash, which killed the bride. Four bars gave “copious amounts of alcohol” to a “visibly intoxicated” […]

14 hours ago

FILE - The nuclear aircraft carrier USS George Washington pier side at Norfolk Naval Station in Nor...

Associated Press

Navy probe prompted by suicides condemns conditions at shipyard: ‘We let our people down’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy investigation prompted by a spate of suicides is recommending widespread improvements in housing, food, parking and internet for sailors as well as changes to mental health and other personnel programs. The much-anticipated report lays out a sweeping condemnation of living and working conditions at naval shipyards that had languished for […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Man arrested in latest in string of mosque vandalism in Minnesota